Is there a global run on the Bank of the United States of America?





Speaking this week with a friend about the United States that seems to be imploding from within in multiple sectors, my friend emphasized, “It’s not just from within. There is a rush to the United States from certain nations and business interests around the world. Just as there was a run on the banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, many countries are considering – or actually moving – to transfer at least some of their allegiance, assets and commitments from the ‘Bank of the United States’ to the ‘Bank of China’ or elsewhere.

It wasn’t just someone sitting on a porch casually talking about the news while whittling a stick while waiting for their Social Security or pension check to arrive in the mailbox. He was a former senior US government official, now CEO, someone who sits on the boards of several companies. He has extensive real-world and business experience and believes the United States may be on the verge of collapse.

He is far from the only one to think so.

Some fear that the Biden administration will lose control of our southern border; losing control of our decaying, crime-infested great cities; create a recession; needlessly vilifying and destroying the fossil fuel industry while pushing suspect and subsidized “green” energy alternatives; leaving tens of billions of dollars in military equipment in Afghanistan while withdrawing our troops and abandoning an ally; getting close to a tripwire in the war in Ukraine, which could trigger a nuclear strike; turning against Israel on ideological issues as Turkey and others call on Arab and Muslim nations to unite and crush the Jewish state; weakening our military with one “awakened” edict after another; focus on “trans” issues to the detriment of failing transport infrastructure; encourage social justice warriors to take control of our colleges and universities; and the weakening of the dollar (the currency on which much of the world depends).

Is it any wonder then that nations such as France, India, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and others are suddenly hedging their bets by looking beyond the United States of America? America for Partnerships and Stability?

Adding to these issues, our allies and some foreign corporations now have legitimate concerns about what between them and the United States will be kept private and secure, in light of the massive and allegedly deliberate leak of classified documents. of the Pentagon.

Who to trust as an ally or foreign business partner? More importantly, in the eyes of some of these nations and foreign business interests, who will prove to be the most stable and reliable partner in the years and decades to come?

In an example of a world leader hedging his bets, French President Emmanuel Macron recently traveled to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Macron did not travel alone. He brought Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Some saw it as Macron announcing that much of the European Union was with him in mind during his meeting with Xi.

Returning to France after the meeting, Macron stressed that Europeans should not be “just America’s supporters” and “get caught up in crises that are not ours”. Even though the French leader seemed to spell it in 100 characters, one could read between the lines and assume he meant not to be drawn too deep into the war in Ukraine or defend Taiwan, should China invade. The last part was music to the ears of China’s strongman, Xi.

Then we have Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador who openly criticizes – and challenges – US leadership for months, calling the United States “an oligarchy, not a real democracy”. He threatened to sabotage calls for US military action against Mexican cartels and made clear he was not afraid to fight with what he might see as a declining United States.

Or, last month’s news that Saudi Arabia was moving closer to a China-led Asian economic and security bloc, after gaining dialogue partner status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) . Besides China and Russia, the bloc also includes India, Pakistan and some ex-Soviet states. It is an organization that one might consider as not always having the best interests of the United States in mind.

As Ali Shihabi, a Saudi analyst and writer, made clear in an interview: “The traditional monogamous relationship with the United States is now over. And we have entered into a more open, strong relationship with the United States but just as strong with China, India, [the] UK, France and others.

Finally, we have Brazil — China’s largest trading partner in South America — announcing a new agreement to trade bilaterally in their respective currencies, rather than in US dollars. This decision not only shocked many in the US government, but also opened the eyes of others around the world to the possibility of dollar decoupling.

America Must Untangle Its Industrial Policy Muddle Is Anti-Sweatshop Activism Impoverishing Bangladeshis?

Some believe that these things are happening because a growing number of political and business leaders around the world now lack confidence in the United States, believing that our country is truly in disarray, in decline and increasingly polarized and politicized. Will these concerns accelerate a “run on the Bank of the United States” with assets transferred to China or even Russia?

Only time will tell. But as with the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, the signs are there, if analysts will pay attention.

Douglas MacKinnon, a policy and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, and former Special Assistant for Policy and Communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

