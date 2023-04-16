Americans beat Czechs to face Canada for world title





BRAMPTON, Ont. — Knowing the likelihood of facing Canada again in the women’s hockey world championship gold medal game, United States captain Hilary Knight was quick to relieve her team by suggesting that American women should not be favored.

“I feel like we’re the underdogs, so we definitely have an edge in our game,” Knight said after scoring twice in a 9-1 loss to the Czech Republic in the first leg. two semi-finals of the tournament on Saturday. “We never feel like we’re on top.”

Not so fast, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after Sarah Fillier scored three times in a 5-1 semi-final win over Switzerland to ensure the cross-border rivals meet for the 21st time in Sunday’s 22 world tournaments.

” We’ll see tomorrow. I feel like it’s going to be a battle anyway,” Poulin said. “We all train for the same reason. You want to get that gold medal and we all know that. … And it’s going to be an all day battle.”

The Canadians are the two-time defending champions, have the advantage of playing at home in suburban Toronto and are also ahead of the Americans by beating them 4-3 in a shootout in a round-robin game. preliminary on Monday.

The United States, however, was no slouch in a tournament in which the team’s younger, revamped roster shows signs of gelling. It was evident against the Czechs in an outing where the mix of veterans and young Americans filled the scoresheet.

Veterans Knight and Amanda Kessel scored two goals apiece, with Knight opening the game 1:28 apart to give the United States a 3-0 lead at 5:57 of the second period.

The 33-year-old Knight also added an assist to bring her U.S. team-high World Championship total to 98 points. Meanwhile, 20-year-old defender Caroline Harvey scored and added four assists to take her tournament-leading total to 13 points, while 22-year-old Tessa Janecke scored twice to give her three goals and six points. in his tournament debut.

Cayla Barnes had three assists, while Abbey Murphy and Abby Roque also scored. Aerin Frankel stopped 14 shots to improve his tournament record to 4-1.

With nine titles to Canada’s 12, the United States has never missed a gold medal game in tournament history.

Coach John Wroblewski was already looking forward to a chance to face Canada before the match was set.

“Overcoming the hurdle of beating this team is something,” Wroblewski said.

“It’s not like there’s a thing to close against Canada. There’s a wealth of experience and confidence there,” he added. “To dethrone someone who is this good at what they do will require exceptional performance from every player and very few errors from the coaching staff.”

Amanda Kessel (No. 28) celebrates with her teammates after scoring in the 1st half. The Americans will then face Canada for the world championship. Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

Although undefeated in six tournament games, the Canadians had troubling shortcomings in finishing scoring chances and holding leads. Swiss goalie Andrea Braendli stopped 49 shots and had the first 21 she faced before Fillier finally beat her with a shot from the right circle 11:06 into the second period. Jamie Lee Rattray and Rebecca Johnston also scored and Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped eight shots.

At least Canada was ahead this time around, having lost a 2-0 advantage in a 3-2 overtime win over Sweden in the quarter-finals. The Canadians also lost a 3-1 lead in the final minute of their eventual win over the United States.

“It was still a bit slow to start,” coach Troy Ryan said, blaming Canada’s scoring problems against Switzerland as his players tried to get too creative. “But, I’m going to score five goals in any game. And if that’s not producing, then I don’t know what producing is.”

Canada ended the Americans’ five-game title streak with a 3-2 overtime victory in 2021 in Calgary. Canada beat the United States 2-1 in the final last year. The Canadians are also the defending Olympic champions after a 3-2 victory over the Americans at the Beijing Games in 2022.

The bronze medal game will also be a revival of last year, when the Czechs won their first tournament medal with a 4-2 win over Switzerland. The chance for a second medal prompted Czech coach Carla MacLeod to put aside the loss to the United States.

“Are you kidding me? Pumped up right now. Guys, this is our first time in Group A. The very first time. We just played in the semi-finals. We’re playing for a medal tomorrow,” said the former Canadian Olympian in her second year as a coach. “I couldn’t be happier with where we are.”

Switzerland’s chances of upsetting Canada took a hit with 1:37 left in the first period, when the team’s leading scorer, Lara Stalder, was ejected for an illegal hit. Alina Muller scored for Switzerland with 2:04 to go.

The Swiss has won just one medal, winning bronze in 2012, while finishing fourth in each of the last two tournaments.

