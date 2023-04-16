Yellen says US banks could tighten lending and deny need for further rate hikes





WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said banks should become more cautious and may tighten lending further in the wake of recent bank failures, possibly negating the need for further rate hikes. Federal Reserve interest rate.

Yellen said in a “Fareed Zakaria GPS” interview that policy actions to stem the systemic threat caused by last month’s bankruptcies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had stabilized deposit outflows, “and things have been quiet,” according to a CNN transcript. released on Saturday.

“Banks are likely to get a little more cautious in this environment,” Yellen said in the interview, which is expected to air on Sunday. “We have already seen some tightening of lending standards in the banking system before this episode, and there may be more to come.”

She said it would lead to a credit crunch in the economy that “could substitute for further interest rate hikes that the Fed needs to make.”

But Yellen said she still doesn’t see anything “dramatic enough or significant enough” in this area to alter her economic outlook.

“So I think the outlook remains for moderate growth and (a) still strong labor market with falling inflation,” she said.

Yellen is far from the only finance official to expect some reduction in bank lending following the upheaval in the financial sector over the past month. Some Fed officials said the US central bank should take a more cautious stance as they expect banks to restrict lending in the coming months.

Weekly bank balance sheet data released by the Fed has yet to show a significant deterioration in bank lending, while showing that deposit outflows have stabilized over the past two weeks after an initial wave of withdrawals amid bankruptcies. of SVB and Signature in the middle -March.

Yellen was asked, following concerns over deposit security, whether it would make sense to develop a central bank digital currency that would allow US consumers to have accounts directly with the Fed.

“There are significant upsides … and there are downsides with such a decision, so it’s a decision that needs to be seriously considered, but it could be something about the future of Americans,” Yellen said.

DOLLAR DOMINANCE

Yellen also told CNN that U.S.-led sanctions and export controls on Russia are depriving it of material for its war in Ukraine and that the $60-a-barrel cap on Russian oil imposed by the countries western countries transformed the budget surpluses expected from Moscow into deficits.

Sanctions and export controls have forced Russia to rely on Iran and North Korea for military equipment and supplies, and the United States has taken steps to limit sanctions evasion, it said. Yellen said.

“But we think his (President Vladimir Putin’s) army really lacks the equipment it needs to wage war,” she added.

Asked whether sanctions could erode the dollar’s role as a global reserve currency, Yellen acknowledged the potential risks.

“So there’s a risk when you use financial sanctions that are tied to the role of the dollar, that eventually it could undermine dollar hegemony, as you said. But it’s a hugely important tool which we try to use wisely,” Yellen said, adding that sanctions are most effective when used with the support of allies.

The sanctions create a desire on the part of China, Russia and Iran to find an alternative to the dollar, but it is “not easy” to achieve due to its unique properties of being backed by the safest and most liquid assets in the world – US Treasuries.

“Dollars are widely used. We have very deep capital markets and rule of law that are essential in a currency that will be used globally for transactions,” Yellen said. “And we haven’t seen any other country that has the basic infrastructure – the institutional infrastructure – that would allow their currency to serve the world like that.”

Reporting by David Lawder and Daniel Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/yellen-says-us-banks-likely-pull-back-credit-cnn-interview-2023-04-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related