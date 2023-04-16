US officials knew of more Chinese spy balloons, Pentagon leaks show | The Pentagon leaks 2023





US officials were aware of up to four Chinese surveillance balloons, beyond one that flew over the continental United States and was shot down in February, according to best available intelligence. A balloon flew over a US carrier battle group located in the Pacific Ocean, in an incident that was never reported.

The information comes from documents allegedly leaked by Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, which were first reported by The Washington Post.

The other balloon crashed into the South China Sea. The leaked intelligence also indicates that US officials still had questions about China’s February spy balloon, as authorities had not identified several of the balloon’s sensors and antennae more than a week after it was shot down.

The reports do not include specific information about when the balloons were launched, the Post reported.

Teixeira, 21, is suspected of leaking several classified documents on a Discord chat room and was arrested on Thursday and charged under the Espionage Act.

A number of documents were leaked in the invite-only chat room, including text transcripts and classified documents that were photographed and shared.

In leaked documents, intelligence officials classify the balloon that was shot down as Killeen-23.

Other balloons referenced in the documents include Bulger-21 and Accardo-21, although it is unclear whether these balloons were the same ones that flew over the US Carrier Group or crashed into the South China Sea. .

An unnamed US intelligence official told the Post that the surveillance balloons were named in alphabetical order, A to Z, and after infamous criminals such as mobsters Tony Accardo and Donald Killeen.

The leaked National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) document also included annotated photos of Killeen-23, in which analysts noted that the balloon could generate enough energy to operate any surveillance technology such as radar. who could see at night or through clouds. and fine material.

Officials also noted that Bulger-21 had advanced surveillance equipment, traveling around the world from December 2021 to May 2022.

Accardo-21 had similar equipment and an aluminum-lined gimbal sensor, analysts noted.

The Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the Posts information.

Republicans had sharply criticized the Biden administration in February for not shooting down the Chinese surveillance balloon fast enough, arguing it gave the Chinese government more time to spy.

