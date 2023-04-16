All phones in the UK will be on emergency alerts next weekend – and this will tell | british news





The government has released more details on tests of emergency alert systems across the UK next week.

At 3pm on April 23rd, millions of phones will see a message with a loud alarm.

The text to be displayed has now been released and reads “This is an emergency alert test, a new UK government service that will alert you if there is a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a true emergency, follow the alert’s instructions to keep yourself and others safe. For more information visit gov.uk/alerts.

“This is a test. No action is required.”

Messages are received with sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds on 4G and 5G phones, even when the device is silent.

Mobile phone users will be prompted to click “OK” on the home screen or swipe through messages before continuing to use the device.

Drivers are advised not to look at their phones until it is safe.

Emergency alert systems are intended for use in life-threatening situations such as floods and wildfires.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:11 UK emergency alert system explained

It models similar initiatives in the US, Canada, Japan and the Netherlands.

“Having this system operational means we have an important tool to keep the public safe in a life-threatening emergency,” said Prime Minister Oliver Dowden of the Duchy of Lancaster.

“It could be the sound that saves your life.”

But domestic violence activists said the test could put people at risk by revealing the location of secret phones hidden by those at risk.

The government said it was working with groups that work with vulnerable women and girls to ensure they are not adversely affected.

Read More: Emergency Alerts in Other Countries – And the Wrong Time…

Officials said if people need to hide their phone, they can opt out of the system by turning off emergency alerts in Settings or simply turning off the device during testing.

The test day features several major events, including the London Marathon, Premier League fixtures between Bournemouth and West Ham and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur kicking off at 2pm.

The government said it worked with football associations and marathon organizers to limit the text’s impact.

National Fire Chiefs’ Council Chief Fire Officer Alex Woodman said: “We must use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe, and everyone has to do their part. The new emergency alert system will help us do our part. One way you can do this.

“The 10-second state test may be inconvenient for some, but it’s important because the next time you hear it, your life and the life-saving actions of emergency services can depend on it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/every-phone-in-the-uk-will-get-an-emergency-alert-next-week-and-this-is-what-its-going-to-say-12857757 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related