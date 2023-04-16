Reviews | What a goat teaches us about our diet





This is the story of a 9-year-old girl and the goat she loved. But it’s also a story of hard hearts and broken hearts, of county fairs and lost innocence. Finally, because of the political power of the food and meat industries of the Americas, this is the story of a dead goat.

Last April, a Shasta County, California mother named Jessica Long purchased a young goat for her daughters’ project in 4-H, the youth organization. The young girl, who is called by her initial, E., because the case is in dispute, named her goat Cèdre.

Every day, E. fed Cedar and practiced showing him for the county fair in June. They bonded: Soon, Cedar was running out the door to greet E., and Long said his daughter was walking with Cedar like he was a lap dog.

E. showed Cedar at the Shasta District Fair, but the fair required 4-H members to turn in meat animals at the end of the fair for slaughter. On the last night of the fair, E. sat in the paddock on the straw next to Cedar, sobbing, as she tried to say goodbye. Video taken that evening shows the girl kissing Cedar, caressing him and appearing to kiss his forehead, as he cuddles her close.

Long couldn’t bear her daughter’s grief, so she and E. left with Cedar and drove him to a site in remote Sonoma County to keep him safe.

The executives at the fair were unhappy. They insisted that Cedar be shot.

The fair industry is set up to teach our young people responsibility and for future generations of ranchers and farmers to learn the process and effort it takes to raise quality meat, Fair CEO Melanie Silva, emailed Long.

The fair reportedly accused Long of committing a crime by stealing a goat his daughter no longer owned; Long argues that ownership never passed to anyone else, so Cedar was always Es

So the fair apparently brought in the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, who obligingly dispatched two deputies to make a 500-mile round trip to seize Cedar. When E. learned that her pet had been taken and shot, she ran to her bed, pulled the covers over her head and cried. It’s a story reminiscent of EB White’s classic Charlottes Web, albeit with an even more heartbreaking conclusion.

Longs’ lawsuit argues that sheriff’s deputies wrongly seized the family’s goat and then apparently turned it over to righteous authorities. In their response to the lawsuit, the county and sheriff’s office acknowledge that the deputies traveled to Sonoma County to retrieve a goat and say no warrant was needed to retrieve Cedar from the Sonoma farm because they had the owner’s consent. County declined to comment further, citing the suit.

I’m amazed that the best use of Shasta County taxpayer dollars was to send two deputies on a full-day trip not to fight crime or drug addiction (fentanyl overdose deaths quintupled in Shasta County in 2021, the latest year for which there is data) but to ensure the slaughter of a small pet goat.

This story moved me because I had goats on our family farm when I was around Es’ age, and later showed sheep in 4-H and FFA at fairs in county and state in Oregon (4-H and FFA are, by the way, two of the best youth organizations in America). Maybe because we had a flock of sheep, I never grew attached to any of them as a pet, but I certainly recognized their personalities and liked some of them.

Cedar is also a reminder that the clear line we draw between farm animals and our pet dogs and cats is arbitrary. When I raised pigs, I found they had stronger personalities than many human beings. And our geese! Geese mate for life and are devoted and supportive partners, making them one of the most admirable two-legged creatures.

So I don’t eat meat anymore, because I remember too many sheep, goats, pigs and geese that were friends of the family. It’s the same reason I don’t eat beagles.

This is the truth that industrial agriculture tries to hide. We accept the slaughter of cattle and poultry, sometimes inflicting great cruelty, for the animals are an unknown and undifferentiated mass, beasts raised in barns. It is the veil that E. breakthrough when she fell in love not with a cat, a dog or a guinea pig, but with Cedar.

Factory farming, perhaps especially of pigs and poultry, is extraordinarily efficient and sometimes painfully ugly. It thrives because it operates behind a veil of secrecy, enforced by ag gag laws that criminalize undercover videotaping on factory farms. Abuse an animal and you can be charged with a crime; abuse a million, and you have a business model.

E. is shy, but she put together a quote for me: If they knew Cedar like I knew Cedar, they wouldn’t have done this.

She may be right not just about Cedar, but about society as a whole and its consumption of abused animals.

Future generations can look back on our time and marvel at how we pamper our dogs while brutalizing farm animals. Seeing his beloved Cedar as more than pieces of meat, E. may have been ahead of his time.

