A small drop in Islamophobia in the United States gives us hope | Islamophobia





After 27 years of climbing a mountain of Islamophobic prejudice, America seems to have taken a step back. Intake staff at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization, received 5,156 total complaints in 2022. This represents a 23% decrease from the ‘last year.

This is the first recorded decline since we began tracking this data in 1995. Perhaps we’ve reached the top of the mountain of bias directed against American Muslims, and while we’re still a long way off where the eagles fly, we are nevertheless entitled to a little hope. .

Complaints about law enforcement and government overreach dropped 38%. Given that we reported an overall increase in complaints of 32% in the first year of the Trump presidency, the change of administration in Washington may have played a role. The fallout from the January 6, 2022, uprising, in which the seat of the US Congress was ransacked, may also have contributed.

For years, white supremacists and anti-government groups have enjoyed political coverage. Republican-led political correctness ensured that Justice and Homeland Security Department personnel knew that focusing on groups unrelated to the Muslim community could have negative implications for their careers.

After January 6, it is possible that law enforcement’s overbroad surveillance and informants deployed against law-abiding Muslims may have diminished, as law enforcement focused on real threats.

In educational circles, the picture remains troubling. School incidents related to Islamophobia have increased by 63% in 2022. Among them is the case of a Florida teacher interrupting the prayer of Muslim students and accusing them of performing magic. She told them she interrupted the floor and almost stepped on a child, as she walked on the group’s prayer rugs while the children were still praying.

There was also the case of a Maryland school employee who allegedly locked an Afghan Muslim ninth-grade student in a bathroom where the child was beaten by other students. A week later, the student was still suffering from a severe concussion.

But there have also been positive developments in the education and sport sectors.

Public authorities in Ohio and Maryland have enacted laws designed to protect athletes who observe their religious beliefs during competition. This came after student athletes Noor Abukaram and JeNan Hayes were disqualified from high school athletic competitions in both states for wearing headscarves.

In 2021, Illinois became the first state to protect religious athletes in this way. We encourage lawmakers in other states to follow suit.

In other areas, challenges remain. Banking as a Muslim continues to be a struggle for many as financial institutions continue to close or not open bank accounts for people based on their choice of religion. For what? Because existing legislation, like the Patriot Act, permits such discrimination.

Last year, 22 U.S. lawmakers endorsed an open letter, noting that countless U.S. individuals, businesses, and charities have been victims of discriminatory policies and practices that appear to limit their access to financial services because of their religion or ethnicity. their national origin.

In March, the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) reported that 27% of Muslims surveyed said they faced challenges from financial institutions. Everything is legal so no trial can clarify this tendency to discriminatory practice.

Therefore, the US government must act; it’s time for the Biden administration and banking regulators to update the account monitoring practices put in place over the past 20 years to ensure that financial institutions no longer see it as beneficial to discriminate against certain types of customers primarily Muslims, Iranians and Arab Americans.

Another area that needs urgent attention is freedom of expression. Many American Muslims participate in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement to pressure Israel to treat Palestinians with dignity and in accordance with its obligations under international law. So far, 35 states have passed anti-BDS legislation, and many more are considering such bills.

Last year, there was a positive development in Texas, which has had an anti-BDS law in place since 2017 requiring local government contractors to sign an attestation stating that they do not support the boycott of Israel.

In January 2022, a judge ruled in favor of Rasmy Hassouna, the owner of an engineering company, who had sued the city of Houston for trying to impose an anti-BDS clause in his contract with the city government. . After the decision, Hassouna was able to sign the contract without the clause.

BDS, inspired by the success of South Africa’s global anti-apartheid movement, is a key test for free speech in the United States today. This encroachment on freedom of expression must be challenged and we at CAIR can help those who are affected by such legislation. Call us.

The positive signs we’ve seen in 2022 don’t mean we need to let our guard down. Hatred is still pervasive around us. We see rising anti-Semitic and anti-Asian hatred. We see violence against brown and black people persist. We see officials pitting Americans against each other for percentage at the ballot box.

Yet this beacon of hope offered by our data fuels the optimism that drives us to continue to stand up against hate, stand together with our friends, and not wait to be swallowed up.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

