G-7 talks could gauge allies’ reaction to leaked US documents





HANOI (AP) While the Biden administration sees minimal damage from the release of highly classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and U.S. views on its allies and partners, that assessment will be tested when the secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet in Japan with counterparts from six of Americas closest foreign friends.

The three-day talks between the Group of Seven foreign ministers, which begin on Sunday, could shed light on whether the disclosure has damaged trust between the allies or is just the latest embarrassment for the United States, which is grappling with the fallout from leaks of highly sensitive secrets over the past decade.

Blinken said on Saturday he had heard no concerns from allies, but revelations and the arrest of a relatively low-level suspect in the leaks will loom over the G-7 meeting, the first major international diplomatic conference since finding documents online. and made public.

We have engaged with our allies and partners since the disclosure of these leaks, and we have done so at high levels, and we have made clear our commitment to protecting information and our commitment to our security partnerships, Blinken said. to reporters in Hanoi before leaving for Japan. .

What I have heard so far is at least an appreciation of the measures that have been taken, and it has not affected our cooperation, he said. I just haven’t seen that, I haven’t heard that. And of course, the investigation is ongoing.

This argument may be wishful thinking, especially as the world digests what is revealed almost daily with new revelations.

Along with military analyzes of Ukrainian capabilities and Russian casualties, the leaked documents also reveal assessments of Taiwan’s defense capabilities and internal arguments in Britain, Egypt, Israel, South Korea and Japan.

There is now, as you know, a suspect in custody, but more importantly, I know, steps are being taken to further protect the information, Blinken said. But to date, based on the conversations I’ve had, I haven’t heard anything that could affect our cooperation with our allies and partners.

Yet the US has had similar problems before, including when then-Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton was forced to apologize for numerous embarrassing revelations in leaked US diplomatic cables by Wikileaks. in 2010.

Clinton, in particular, said she was forced to explain the US position on Argentina, Israel, Italy and other allies following the fall of Wikileaks.

The man charged in the latest leak, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, appeared in court on Friday as prosecutors uncovered the charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped identify the suspect.

The classified documents that Teixeira allegedly posted on an online social gaming platform have not been individually authenticated in public by US officials. But they look authentic overall.

These documents range from briefing slides outlining Ukrainian military positions to assessments of international support for Ukraine and other sensitive topics, including under what circumstances Russian President Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons.

Classified documents have strict guidelines on how they should be handled, secured and destroyed. They must be kept in secure facilities, protocols Teixeira would have violated had copies been brought to his home.

Regardless of the legal implications for Teixeira and the findings of the internal administration investigation, Blinken and his top aides are not expected to escape questions about the leaks, which are at least the fourth to come from US sources since 2010.

The Wikileaks release in 2010 involved 251,287 State Department cables, written by 271 US embassies and consulates in 180 countries and dated from December 1966 to February 2010. The cables were passed by Assange to his three media partners, plus El Pas and others, and published in stages of November 28, 2010, with the names of the sources removed.

WikiLeaks said it was the largest set of confidential documents ever released into the public domain.

