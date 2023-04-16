



UK-wide test alert texts released. A test alert will occur on Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 PM. It is received on the mobile phone with sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds.

The test alert, which goes into effect at 3pm on Sunday, April 23rd, will see people receive a message on their phone’s home screen, accompanied by sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds. The message is displayed like this:

This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that alerts you if a life-threatening emergency occurs nearby.

In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

This is a test. No action is required.

The public does not have to take any action for testing. Sound and vibration will automatically stop after 10 seconds. Just swipe the message, such as a low battery warning or notification, or click OK on the phone home screen to continue using your phone normally.

Emergency alert best practices from other countries have shown that people can work more effectively in real emergencies if they have been tested before, telling what an alert looks and sounds like.

Parliamentarian Oliver Dowden, Prime Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster, said:

Next Sunday at 3pm we will be doing a nationwide test of our new emergency alert system.

Operating this system means we have an important tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies. It can be the sound that saves your life.

Emergency alerts are already successfully used in several other countries, including the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan, and are widely believed to have saved lives in severe weather conditions, for example. In the UK, alerts can be used to alert villagers affected by wildfires or severe flooding.

Chief Fire Officer Alex Woodman, Director of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Regional Resilience Forum, said:

We must use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe, and everyone has to do their part. A new emergency alert system is one way we can do this. The 10-second national test might be uncomfortable for some, but it’s important. Because the action that saves your life and the lives of emergency services the next time you hear it can depend on it.

The government has worked with emergency services and partners, including The Football Association and the London Marathon, to ensure that the national test has minimal impact on the major events taking place on the day.

At every step, governments have worked with organizations and charities that represent vulnerable populations to ensure that they are not negatively impacted. Women and girls who are victims of domestic violence and hide their phones can be excluded from the national test by turning off emergency alerts or turning off their phones in their phone settings.

Emma Pickering, Refuge’s senior operational technology abuse manager, said:

Next week, the government plans to send test alerts to all devices, including mobile phones and tablets. These alerts are delivered with a loud siren even when the device is silent and can alert an abuser to a hidden device. The Refuges Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment Team has created two videos on how to turn off these warnings on both Android phones and iPhones for anyone concerned that these warnings could endanger their safety.

We want to make sure that as many survivors as possible know how to turn off these warnings on hidden devices. More information about your device security, such as your location settings or privacy settings.

Government has also worked with transport sectors and organizations such as UK Motorways to ensure drivers are aware of warnings and follow normal rules, such as when receiving a phone call or message. Avoid looking at or touching your phone until it is safe.

Emergency Alerts will transform the UK’s ability to warn and inform. Collaborating with mobile broadcasting technology will provide a means to rapidly deliver emergency messages to nearly 90% of mobile phones in a defined area when there is a risk to life and provide clear instructions on how to best respond. will.

This system is used very rarely and is only sent when there is an immediate danger to people’s lives, so people may go unnoticed for months or even years.

