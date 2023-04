Norway is interested in maintaining Britain’s role as a major power in Europe.

The Norwegian ambassador appeared before the Scottish Affairs Committee while MPs continued to gather evidence for reports of defenses in the North Atlantic and in the Northern Hemisphere.

Amid rising tensions with Russia, the focus of the session was Britain’s Arctic ally’s challenges to defense and security in the North Atlantic and the Northern Hemisphere.

The Commission also considered future possibilities for working with Arctic allies on defense and security issues.

Norwegian Ambassador to the UK, Wegger Strmmen, spoke at the meeting.

“Last year we saw a lot of change. The obvious fact is, of course, Russian aggression against Ukraine and invasion of Ukraine. I’ll omit that, but it has a huge impact on the North Atlantic and Northern Europe, including Britain and Norway.

Very importantly, Sweden and Finland have asked to join NATO. It’s hard to overestimate it. That’s what we said and thought in theoretical terms. If you go back a few decades, you could say it was some kind of Norwegian diplomatic dream that we would all hang out together in Northern Europe. Now all of a sudden we find ourselves in a situation where Sweden and Finland will join NATO a little before Sweden. It is of great importance to all of us and will change the strategic landscape of Northern Europe, including the North Atlantic, as well as the northern part of the UK to Scotland and its maritime regions. of these islands.

We will have a new NATO-Russia border. If my memory doesn’t fail me, I think we’re talking about 1,400km. We manage a 196-kilometer border with Russia, and that in itself is a challenge. I wouldn’t say we’re proud, but we’ve done our best to manage that border through the Cold War. It’s not easy. We are helped by climatic conditions. It’s a cold and dark place all year round, but it was nonetheless where the Russian Federation met NATO. That changes now. Finland and Sweden are modern industrialized democracies with industrial bases and armies that will really change the strategic situation in Northern Europe and respect the rule of law.

Going West, I have a strong interest in the UK fulfilling its role as a major regional power in Northern Europe, as it represents more of the western region of Northern Europe. You are Northern Europe’s premier military and intelligence agency. I did not comment on the integration review and lean towards the Pacific or Indian Ocean, but Norway is not in the Pacific or Indian Ocean and my job on behalf of the government is not to talk. But let’s talk about the North Atlantic Ocean.

If it’s kind of a realistic, strategic military environment, politically speaking, we think it’s helped by a couple of different factors. Relations between the Nordic countries are actually very good and have probably improved over the past few years. There is always a very close collaboration there, but there is also a practical sense. It’s not just about the invasion of Ukraine. In a way, there is a kind of political kinship. Because we face too many of the same challenges. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/norway-interested-uk-keeping-role-as-major-power-in-europe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related