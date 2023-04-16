U.S., Vietnam pledge to strengthen ties during Blinken’s visit to Hanoi





HANOI (AP) Fifty years after the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday sought to strengthen Americas ties with his former enemies in Hanoi as he seeks to counter the growing assertiveness of China in the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged to take their relationship to new levels when they met just two weeks after the 50th anniversary of the US troop withdrawal that marked the end of the Americas’ direct military engagement in the Vietnam.

And it came as Blinken opened a sprawling new $1.2 billion U.S. embassy in the Vietnamese capital, a project the Biden administration hopes will demonstrate its commitment to further improving relations less than 30 years after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations in 1995.

Despite concerns about Vietnam’s human rights record, Washington sees Hanoi as a key part of its strategy for the region and has sought to leverage Vietnam’s traditional rivalry with its much larger neighbor China to expand American influence in the region.

We believe this is a good time to elevate our existing partnership, Blinken told reporters after meetings with Chinh, Vietnam’s foreign minister and Communist Party leader.

“It has been a very comprehensive and effective relationship and in the future we will continue to deepen the relationship,” Chinh said. We highly appreciate the role and responsibility of the United States towards the Asia-Pacific or, in a larger scheme, the Indo-Pacific.

He added that the Vietnamese communist government wants to further elevate our bilateral relations to a new level.

Along with a number of China’s smaller neighbors, Vietnam has maritime and territorial disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea. The United States has responded by offering diplomatic support and increasing military cooperation with the Philippines and the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as a renegade province.

Blinken noted that the United States is currently finalizing the transfer of a third coast guard to Vietnam, which will complement existing maritime security cooperation that has seen Washington give Hanoi 24 patrol boats since 2016 as well as other equipment. and trainings.

“All of these enhance Vietnam’s ability to contribute to maritime peace and stability in the South China Sea,” he said.

Just last month, China threatened serious consequences after the US Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for the second day in a row, in a move Beijing has called a violation of its sovereignty and security. The Paracels are occupied by China but also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.

US officials are reluctant to describe any visit to Asia in terms of China, preferring instead to discuss the importance of improving bilateral relations. But they frequently point to broader concerns in the region that are clearly directed against China.

We focused on how our countries can advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; one that is at peace and based on respect for the rules-based international order,” Blinken said.

And five decades after the Nixon administration withdrew US combat forces from Vietnam on March 29, 1973, Blinken said the United States was seeking a more strategic direction with the country.

Blinken’s visit comes as the administration grapples with its own record of troop withdrawals and faces criticism and demands from Congress to explain the chaotic US departure from Afghanistan two years ago.

Some have likened this to the Vietnam experience, particularly regarding the plight of Afghans who supported the 20-year military mission but were left behind when the Biden administration pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021. .

