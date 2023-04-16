US Embassy staff in Sudan take shelter as paramilitary forces seize presidential palace





US officials and travelers inside the African nation of Sudan are being urged to shelter in place as gunfire and explosions rocked the capital of Khartoum.

Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are clashing with the Sudanese army, and the RSF claimed on Saturday that they had seized the presidential palace and taken control of the city’s airport.

“Due to reports of heavy gunfire in several locations in Khartoum, Embassy personnel have been instructed to shelter in place,” the US Embassy in Sudan wrote in a warning. “US citizens are encouraged to shelter in place.”

SUDANIAN ARMY WARNS OF POTENTIAL AGREEMENTS WITH POWERFUL PARAMILITARY FORCES

People walk past a military vehicle in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city. (AFP via Getty Images)

The violent confrontation between the national army and RSF groups has intensified threats of a civil war for control of Sudan.

The latest tensions between the army and the paramilitary group stem from a disagreement over how the RSF should be integrated into the army, a key condition of an unsigned transition deal for Sudan. The army-RSF rivalry, however, dates back to the regime of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, overthrown in 2019.

Under al-Bashir, the paramilitary force, led by powerful general Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, grew out of former militias known as the Janjaweed that carried out a brutal crackdown in Sudan’s Darfur region during decades of conflict.

REFORM SUDAN GENERAL SAYS MILITARY LEADERS REFUSE TO RESIGN

Smoke rises after clashes broke out in the Sudanese capital on April 15, 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). (Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Although the army and the RSF jointly carried out a coup in October 2021 that upended Sudan’s transition to democracy, friction between them has become increasingly visible in recent months, with contradictory public statements. , a strong military presence in Khartoum and parallel trips abroad by the military and the RSF. leaders.

RSF leaders said on Saturday that they had taken control of the airport and the presidential palace.

“I just arrived late last night in Khartoum and was woken by the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting. I am currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as the Sudanese from Khartoum and elsewhere,” said US Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey. .

Military vehicles can be seen as smoke billows above buildings near Khartoum airport on April 15, 2023, amid clashes in the city. (AFP via Getty Images)

He continued, “The escalation of tensions within the military component to lead the fighting is extremely dangerous. I urgently call on senior military officials to stop the fighting.”

The 2021 coup removed a Western-backed power-sharing administration and shattered Sudanese aspirations for democratic rule after three decades of autocracy and repression under al-Bashir.

A months-long popular uprising forced the military to overthrow al-Bashir in April 2019. Since then, the former president, wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and genocide in the Darfur conflict, has been imprisoned in Khartoum. .

