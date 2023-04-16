UK Pensions: How to Get the Best Earnings in Retirement | Pension





Set a 35-year national insurance record

The reason 1 in 3 people don’t even make it to the minimum income level after retirement is because they don’t have a good national insurance (NI) record. Generally, you will need 10 years to qualify for the new state pension and 35 years to receive the full amount (although this varies). Not sure if you have enough eligibility period? Go to gov.uk/check-state-pension. It provides an estimate of what your state pension will be and establishes your NI contributions so far. However, you will need to log in using Government Gateway or register if you have not used it before.

the only thing you can do

If there is a gap in your NI record, you can connect at a low price. If you pay 800 now and live long enough you’ll set yourself back over 5,500 in total. If you can afford more than 8,000, it could be 55,000 or more.

The deadline to correct gaps in NI records for all years 2006 through 2007 is July 31st.

Annuity experts say using extra cash to supplement your state pension can produce better returns than other ways of using your savings.

You may pay voluntary NI contributions at gov.uk/pay-voluntary-class-3-national-insurance, but the deadline for correcting gaps in your records for 2006-2007 is 31 July. After that, you can go back 6 years.

Find a private pension

A government program that allows you to see all your pensions in one place, called the Pensions Dashboard, has been postponed again. Until it goes live, you can find older pension plans at gov.uk/find-pension-contact-details or check the Pension Tracing Service. Calculate that there are about 20 billion unclaimed pensions in lost pensions.

Join the Pension Plan

Employers are required to automatically enroll and pay workers over the age of 22 with an annual income of 10,000 won or more. The amount equivalent to 8% of the salary goes in. It consists of a tax relief of 3% from your employer, 4% from you and 1% from the government.

The big carrot is the tax cut you get from your donations.

A government program to make all pensions available in one place has been postponed again. Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd FUS5/Alamy

Steve Webb, former pensions secretary and current partner at Pensions Consultants LCP, said: It’s worth remembering that the three people who are effectively paying your pension are you, your employer and the government. This means that the amount you have to pay yourself is actually only half of the total you have to put in.

To give a simple example, suppose 8% of your salary in auto-registration should go into your pension, and you earn 20,000, which is 1,600. At first glance, it sounds like you’re lucky if you only have 20k. But the good news is that the 600 comes from employers.

Also, since the 1,000 coming out of you is tax deductible, you pay 800 of your take-home pay and the government puts the 200 you would have paid into taxes. Paying 800 to get a pot of 1,600 suddenly seems like a better investment.

But what if you are self-employed? You don’t have to pay an annuity, but given the tax cuts, an annuity is one of the best things you can do with your money. You can withdraw your personal superannuation from a number of providers, but one inexpensive place to start is Nest, a government-sponsored scheme from nestpensions.org.uk. You can also use old pension pots by combining them into one.

It’s probably the hardest thing to do in a cost of living crisis, but it’s also the best thing in the long run.

You can withdraw some or all of your pension tax-free if you plan it right and don’t withdraw large sums all at once. Ros Altmann Former Minister of Pensions

This is commonly referred to as an Additional Voluntary Contribution (AVC).

Additionally, many employers may match your additional contribution in whole or in part. Nest says 49% of employers provide.

Let’s say your annual salary is 60,000 and your employer offers a 50% matching scheme. You pay an additional $100 per month. It costs 60 a month from your paycheck. However, the company matches 50% and pays an additional 50. So for 60 per month, you’d see an extra 150 per month going into the pot. If you have a deal like this at work, grab it now.

Former Pensions Minister Ros Altmann said: An annuities offer better potential returns than most Isas if you add tax relief and employer money, and you can even withdraw partially or entirely tax-free if you plan things right and don’t take out huge sums. once.

how much do you pay?

We asked Alice Guy, Director of Pensions and Savings at Interactive Investors, to calculate how much you would need to save each month, assuming different starting ages.

For example, the results show that if you’re 30, single, and working for a company that contributes 6% of your paycheck, you’d have to pay $203 a month to reach the median retirement income age of 67. It’s easier for couples because both receive national pensions.

Many employers can match your additional superannuation contributions in whole or in part. Photo: Rosemary Roberts/Alamy

Guy says: The worst thing you can do is bury your head in the sand. The good news is that even if you have zero pension savings at age 40, you can still enjoy a decent old age if you save regularly.

If you’re part of a couple, you should be saving $153 a month until you reach retirement age, assuming your employer matches your contributions.

Even if you reach age 50 without accumulating a pension, it is still possible. Couples should save $265 each month until they reach retirement age.

Can you afford to retire early?

It’s a dream of many, but without a quality public sector final benefit pension, the amount you would have to save is huge.

Guy says if you’re self-employed and want to retire at age 60, you’ll need to save $1,260 a month starting at age 40 to reach a decent pension income, and $2,400 a month to be comfortable.

If employed, make full use of the AVC scheme to maximize your contribution through the company.

Pension experts say you need a pot of 600,000-750,000 by age 60 to enjoy an income of 30,000 per year.

Have you figured out what type of pension pot you need to be able to retire early?

Whether you’re just starting to think about retirement or you’re on the verge of retirement, MoneyHelper, a government-backed service, has a guide for you.

If you’re over 50 and floundering, the MoneyHelpers Pension Wise service offers free advice over the phone and some face-to-face appointments. If you are under 50, you can also call the MoneyHelpers superannuation specialist on 0800 011 3797.

