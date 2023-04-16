Video shows US police in wrong house before shooting owner | Gun Violence News





Robert Dotson, 52, was killed by police on April 5 in New Mexico after officers responding to a report of domestic violence arrived at the wrong house.

New Mexico cops realized they were at the wrong address moments before the front door opened and shot the armed owner, then exchanged gunfire with his wife, video shows from the recently released body camera of the April 5 shooting.

Robert Dotson, 52, was killed in Farmington, a town of 47,000 in the southwestern US state, after officers attending a domestic violence call drove to the wrong house .

The Farmington Police Department released multiple videos on Friday, including footage captured by body cameras worn by the three officers who fired their weapons.

All of us men and women of the Farmington Police Department recognize the seriousness of this incident, Police Chief Steven Hebbe said in a statement.

Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family, and as your police chief, I wish to express how sorry I am that this tragedy has occurred, Hebbe said.

A lawyer representing the Dotson family could not be reached for comment.

The video shows an officer knocking three times on a door decorated with an Easter bunny and announcing that the police are present. While they wait, two agents argue over whether they have the correct address and laugh when they realize a mistake has been made.

An officer then swears and steps back, seconds before the door opens. An officer shouts, Hands up! and video shows Dotson raising what appears to be a handgun before officers open fire, hitting him as he stands in the doorway.

Dotson’s wife can soon be heard screaming, Oh, my God! An officer mutters, please don’t, before another volley of gunfire takes place. Authorities said she fired at officers, who returned fire without hitting her.

Dotson’s wife, who did not realize she was shooting at police, has not been charged with a crime, authorities said. Three children were upstairs at the time of the shooting, according to the released video.

Police have not released the names of the officers involved, who have been placed on paid leave while state police investigate the incident.

The Dotson family and their lawyer watched the video before it was released publicly, Hebbe said.

According to the Pew Research Center, approximately 40% of American households own firearms. An estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths occurred in the United States last year, about half of which were murder, accident and self-defense cases, and half of them suicides. , according to the Gun Violence Archive database.

It showed that 14 people have been shot or killed this year in New Mexico in what the records call incidents involving officers.

More than 5,000 people in the United States died from gun violence in 2023, records show.

