



A test alert going on at 3pm on Sunday, April 23 will see people receive a message on their phone’s home screen, accompanied by sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds. The message is displayed like this:

This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that alerts you if a life-threatening emergency occurs nearby.

In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

This is a test. No action is required.

The public does not have to take any action for testing. Sound and vibration will automatically stop after 10 seconds.

Just swipe the message, such as a low battery warning or notification, or click OK on the phone home screen to continue using your phone normally.

Emergency alert best practices from other countries have shown that people can work more effectively in real emergencies if they have been tested before, telling what an alert looks and sounds like.

Oliver Dowden MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: Next Sunday at 3pm we will have a national test of our new emergency alert system.

Operating this system means we have an important tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies. It can be the sound that saves your life.

Emergency alerts are already successfully used in several countries, including the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, and Japan.

In the UK, alerts can be used to alert villagers affected by wildfires or severe flooding.

Chief Fire Officer Alex Woodman, Director of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Local Resilience Forums, added: We must use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe, and everyone must do their part. The new emergency alert system is one. how we can do this.

“While the 10-second state test may be inconvenient for some, it is important because the next time you hear it, your life and the life-saving actions of emergency services can depend on it.

Government has also worked with transport sectors and organizations such as UK Motorways to ensure drivers are aware of warnings and follow normal rules, such as when receiving a phone call or message. Avoid looking at or touching your phone until it is safe.

This system is used very rarely and is only sent when there is an immediate danger to people’s lives, so people may go unnoticed for months or even years.

Emma Pickering, Refuge’s senior operational technology abuse manager, added:

“These alerts sound like a loud siren even if the device is on silent and can alert an abuser to a hidden device.

“The Refuges Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment Team has created two videos on how to turn off these warnings on both Android phones and iPhones for anyone concerned that these warnings may threaten their safety.

We want to make sure that as many survivors as possible know how to turn off these warnings on hidden devices. More information on how to protect your device, such as your location settings or privacy settings, can be found at relieftechsafety.org.”

How are test notifications displayed?

The test is displayed on the device as a real notification, with an audible alarm and vibration for up to 10 seconds.

What should I do if I receive a national test message?

When you receive the test message, you do not need to take any action. Sound and vibration will automatically stop after 10 seconds. All people have to do is swipe the message off the phone’s home screen, such as a ‘low battery’ warning or notification, and continue using the phone as normal.

How to respond to emergency alert test while driving

If you are driving, do not look at or touch your phone until it is safe to do so, such as when receiving a call or message.

People always get calls and messages while driving and the advice for this is the same. Do not look at your phone until it is safe and legal. It has been tested on over 100,000 people, including the M4, and no such incidents have been reported.

How can I opt out?

In your phone settings, you can deselect test and real emergency alerts, search for emergency alerts, and turn off critical and extreme alerts.

You will not receive a notification if your device is turned off or in airplane mode.

But actual emergency alerts can potentially save lives, so it’s a good idea to leave them on.

Can I take the test without a smartphone?

Emergency Alert works on all popular 4G and 5G phone networks for smartphones. Everyone with a compatible device will be tested on Sunday, April 23rd unless their phone is turned off or the emergency alert is turned off in their phone settings.

Need to reply to a test message?

no. Unable to reply to test message. It’s not a text message.

Will the government use my personal data to send a test or real emergency alert?

no. No personal data is collected. The Emergency Alerts system uses cell tower technology to reach phones in defined geographic areas and does not access or use personal data.

