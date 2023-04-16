European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde says US debt default ‘is not possible’ before deadline approaches





WASHINGTON — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Sunday it was “not possible” for the United States to default on its debt as Congress faces a fast approaching deadline to tackle the debt ceiling.

“I just can’t believe they would let such a major disaster happen, if the United States didn’t repay its debt. It’s not possible.” Lagarde said in an interview with “Face the Nation”. “I can’t believe that would happen. But if it did, it would have very, very negative impacts, not just for this country where trust would be damaged, but around the world.”

Lagarde said she had “tremendous confidence” in the United States

Lawmakers are due to return to Washington on Monday after a two-week break and consider the approaching summer deadline to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. The United States reached its borrowing power of $31.4 trillion in January, forcing the Treasury Department to begin using “extraordinary measures” to keep paying the bills.

But the Congressional Budget Office estimates those measures will run out as early as July, putting the United States at risk of a first-ever default without congressional action.

Christine Lagarde in “Face the Nation” on April 16, 2023. Face the Nation

While President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in early February to discuss the debt ceiling, and McCarthy last month called for another round of talks, the two are at an impasse. on how to settle the debt ceiling.

House Republicans have demanded that any plan to raise the debt ceiling include federal spending cuts, while the White House and Democrats are urging Congress to pass a ‘clean’ bill lifting the debt ceiling. debt without any conditions.

Largarde said she had “tremendous confidence” in the United States and urged both sides to break the impasse and work to find consensus on a plan to lower the debt ceiling.

“I understand politics, I’ve been in politics myself,” she said. “But there comes a time when the best interests of the nation must prevail.”

A US default on its debt obligations would be catastrophic and unprecedented, and Democrats have accused fellow Republicans of playing irresponsible games with the economy. But GOP lawmakers warned that a failure to cut government spending puts the economy at risk and said cuts were needed to bring inflation down.

If the deadlock between Democrats and Republicans continues and the two sides fail to reach an agreement to lift or suspend the debt ceiling, Lagarde warned there could be global ramifications.

“Let’s face it, it’s the biggest economy,” she said. “He’s a major economic growth leader in the world. He can’t let that happen.”

