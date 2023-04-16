scrapping all new smart highways





Plans for new smart highways are now being canceled in recognition of the lack of public trust and cost pressure felt by motorists. Smart highways allocated for construction during the third road investment strategy (2025-2030) and previously paused plans will now not progress existing smart roads. Highways will continue to benefit from 900 million safety improvements.

Plans for a new smart highway have been canceled, fulfilling the prime minister’s summer campaign promises.

New smart highways, including 11 already suspended in the 2nd Road Investment Strategy (2020-2025) and 3 sites to be built in the 3rd Road Investment Strategy (2025-2030), are excluded from the government’s road construction plan. Recognize the lack of public trust felt by drivers today.

Early estimates suggest that future smart highway plans will cost more than $1 billion to build, and canceling these plans would allow more time to track public confidence in smart highways over a longer period of time.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Every driver deserves confidence in the roads they use to get around the country.

So last year I promised to stop building all new smart highways, and I’m keeping that promise today.

Many people across the country rely on driving to get to work, take their children to school, and perform daily activities. I want them to be able to do so with confidence that the roads they drive on are safe.

Transportation Secretary Mark Harper said:

We want the public to know that this government is listening to their concerns.

Today’s announcement means that no new smart highways will be built in recognition of the lack of public trust felt by motorists and the cost pressures from inflation.

Independent road safety activist MeeraNaran said her 8-year-old son Dev was killed in a highway crash on the M6 ​​in 2018.

After successfully completing the January 2022 18 Action Plan, the 900 Million Pledge, and the campaign to halt the rollout, this decision was mutually thought through.

Thank you Ministers and Executives for inviting me to work together to honor Dev, moving towards a common goal and for their dedication over the years.

The government and national highways continue to invest $900 million in additional safety improvements on existing smart highways.

This includes advancing plans to install 150 additional emergency zones across the network, in line with commitments made in response to the Transport Select Committee, and further improving the performance of stopped vehicle detection technology in every lane running on the Smart Highway .

The government will also continue to provide clear advice to drivers when using existing smart highways.

While the new roads will not be converted into smart highways, the M56 J6-8 and M6 J21a-26 are already more than three-quarters built and will be completed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/all-new-smart-motorways-scrapped The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related