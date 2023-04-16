



On 23 April at 3pm, a nationwide test of the new public alert system will display a message with a loud alert on millions of mobile phones across the UK.

This system is intended for use in life-threatening situations including floods and wildfires.

The government has released a text that will pop up on people’s home screens next Sunday.

Messages are received with sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds on 4G and 5G phones, even when the device is silent.

“This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that alerts you if there is a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a true emergency, follow the alert’s instructions to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

“This is a test. There is no need to take action.”

Phone users will be prompted to swipe the message or click “OK” on the home screen before continuing to use the device.

As with receiving calls or messages, drivers are advised not to look at or touch their phones until it is safe.

This system is modeled after similar schemes in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

Oliver Dowden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “Next Sunday at 3pm we will conduct a nationwide test of our new emergency alert system.

“Operating this system means we have an important tool to keep the public safe during life-threatening emergencies.

“It could be the sound that saves your life.”

Domestic violence activists have warned that the test could put people at risk by revealing the location of secret phones hidden by those at risk.

The government said it is actively working with relevant organizations to ensure that vulnerable women and girls are not negatively impacted by the introduction of the emergency alert.

Officials stressed that if people need to hide their phone, it’s easy to opt out of the system, such as turning off emergency alerts in settings or simply turning off the phone during testing.

the story continues

The St George’s Day Test coincides with major events including the London Marathon, Premier League matches between Bournemouth and West Ham at 2pm and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Officials said they worked with football associations and marathon organizers to limit the impact of testing.

Chief Fire Officer Alex Woodman of the National Fire Chiefs’ Council said: Do this.

“While the 10-second state test may be inconvenient for some, it’s important because the next time you hear it, your life and the life-saving actions of emergency services can depend on it.”

