The USD Will No Longer Be King, We’re At A Turning Point For The US Dollar Cryptocurrency





Jeffrey Tucker says we are at a turning point for the US dollar, citing a growing de-dollarization trend. “The dollar just won’t be king,” he warned, adding that history will record recent events “like the turn of the dollar.”

Jeffrey Tucker on dedollarization, the turning point of the USD

Jeffrey Tucker, author and editor who worked for former U.S. Representative Ron Paul and the Mises Institute for many years, shared his perspective on the growing dedollarization trend and its effects on the U.S. economy in a interview with NTD News on Wednesday.

Responding to a question about whether dedollarization is happening and when we will feel its effects, he explained that the United States has dominated the global currency market since 1944, which has allowed it to influence policy. in the whole world. However, referring to the attack and sanctions imposed by the US government on Russia following the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, he said:

History will remember that this was the turning point for the dollar. Since 1944, the dollar has been dominant even after the end of the gold standard in 1971. This really changed with the attack on Russia and the sanctions because many of those assets that were arbitrarily confiscated by the states- States were denominated, of course, in dollars.

If the United States puts its political might behind the will of others to hold its currency and bludgeons them and attacks them and criticizes its own policies and in fact confiscates assets, it just discourages people from holding the dollar. So suddenly we find ourselves in a situation where all these very powerful and important countries are saying: we have to do something about this. Let’s drop the dollar. We have to move on. They can do it and it’s starting to happen, he detailed.

Noting that the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are starting to sideline the dollar, he pointed out that this will affect the status of US debt, which could really put the brakes on the Federal Reserve.

Inflation is “sticky”

Regarding how de-dollarization affects Americans in terms of a potential recession, Tucker explained: The impact at the national level will not be as pronounced as people might think. The big thing we have to worry about domestically is domestic dedollarization, which is inflation.

He pointed out that inflation is sticky, adding: “It’s with us. It’s not going anywhere. The Fed was unable to reverse it. He further noted that the USD has lost 15 cents of its value over the past two and a half years. It’s inflation, he exclaimed, pointing out that it’s the direct consequence of the mismanagement of the Fed.

Tucker warned, “Dedollarization will affect us as we travel overseas. Right now the dollar is essentially gold everywhere you travel in the United States… This will definitely come to an end. Furthermore, he said it would also “severely harm international businesses domiciled in the United States.” He concluded :

The dollar will simply not be king. It’s not going to happen tomorrow or next year or even the next five years, but looking at the long-term trajectory, I think we’re at a turning point.

Do you agree with Jeffrey Tucker on dedollarization? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kevin Helms

An economics student from Austria, Kevin discovered Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests include Bitcoin security, open source systems, network effects, and the intersection between economics and cryptography.

