UK Government Responds To PREMIUM TIMES Inquiries About Peter Obi’s Arrest And Detention





The UK government responded to a letter from PREMIUM TIME asking for details on the arrest and detention of Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Ovey by immigration officials at London’s Heathrow Airport last week.

However, in a reply through the Home Office, the paper refused to provide sufficient details about Mr. Ovis’ ordeal as requested.

In a brief reply on Thursday, the UK government said it would not comment on individual cases.

We do not comment on individual cases, Chloe Newman, senior communications officer for the Newsdesk Communications Directorate, said in a reply Thursday.

Concerned about several unsubstantiated allegations on social media about the matter, the paper sent a letter to the UK Home Office on 13 April, seeking to understand the circumstances surrounding Mr Orvis’s ordeal in European countries over Easter in order to ensure accurate reporting.

Diran Onifade, head of Obi-Datti Media, said in a statement Wednesday that Mr Obi was detained in London by UK immigration officials on charges of identity theft.

However, the statement did not include details about Obi’s arrest and release before returning home.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: NIMC Talks About Sowore’s Claim to Disable NIN.

Specifically, neither the British government nor LP in their statement explained Mr Ovis’ crimes, when and how he was released, the conditions under which he was released, the current status of the case against him and other relevant matters.

Moreover, the party claimed in a statement released Wednesday that Mr Obi was arrested for impersonation, but made no mention of the crimes committed by the impersonator, who were arrested, harassed and eventually detained before Obi was released.

It is also unclear if Obi has been deported and if he currently holds a valid UK entry visa after his ordeal in London last week.

Similar inquiries have been made to Mr. Onifade, but he has not yet responded at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, LP denied media reports that the British government had apologized to Obi for his arrest, detention and harassment at London airport.

Obi was one of 18 candidates in Nigeria’s recent presidential election, finishing third.

The Electoral Commission declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner with more than 8 million votes and Mr Orvis with more than 6 million votes.

The LP candidate and four others are currently challenging the results in court.

Support the truthful and credible journalism of PREMIUM TIMES. Good journalism costs a lot of money. But only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. We ask that you moderately support this noble endeavor so that we can continue to have free access to America’s best investigative journalism. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to keep journalism relevant and ensuring it is free for everyone to use.

donate

Text Ads: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/593434-uk-govt-replies-premium-times-enquiry-on-peter-obis-arrest-detention.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related