Regan Smith breaks US Open record in 200 back at PSS





2023 WESTMONT PRO SWIMMING SERIES

Regan Smith started under world record pace and finished ahead of the US Open record in the 200m backstroke on Saturday night in Westmont, Illinois, scoring the fastest swim ever on American soil and the 10th fastest performance ever anywhere in the world.

Smith swam 2:04.76, including a 100-yard split opener of 1:00.38. It was a whopping 0.35 seconds shy of the world record pace set in March by Australian Kaylee McKeown when she finished in 2:03.14.

This first 100m split is a big indicator for Smith: when she set the world record in this event in 2019, she opened in 1:00.37.

In the finals of this competition, she opened with a ridiculous 59.45, but finished a few tenths slower overall at 53.69.

Split comparisons:

REGAN SMITH REGAN Smith Phoebe Bacon PB/American Record New US Open Record Train Open Record 50m 29.05 28.93 29.99 29.34 100m 31.31 31.45 31.5 31.39 150M 31.47 31.91 31.82 31.11 200m 31.51 32.47 31.77 31.3

Late last summer, 21-year-old Smith left Stanford after one season to turn pro and train with Bob Bowman and his team at Arizona State.

The move was perfectly timed, as it picked up a wave of momentum in Tempe that included one of the most dominating NCAA performances in recent history from Leon Marchand a few weeks ago.

For Smith, the rebound started with the US Open, where she swam 57.95 in the 100 backstroke and 2:05.28 in the 200 backstroke, which was her fastest time in the event since her July 2019 world record. .

After a stomach bug disrupted his 2023 opener in Knoxville, Smith has now swum well in two consecutive Pro Swim Series – including consistently hitting 57 seconds 100 backstroke in season.

Now her breakthrough 200 backstroke is the most exciting race we’ve seen from her in years – even though we’re still two months away from trying out for the world championships.

That time would have taken last year’s world championship (although McKeown, the winner, will focus on the Commonwealth Games later this summer). Bacon, the former US Open record holder and silver medalist at last year’s world championships, finished 5th on Saturday in 2:11.98, although coming out of the NCAA championships she is in a very different position than Smith.

Top 10 All-Time Performers, Women’s 200m LCM Backstroke:

Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:03.14 (2023 NSW State Championships) Regan Smith, USA – 2:03.35 (2019 World Championships – Semi-Finals) Regan Smith, USA – 2:03.69 (World Championships 2019 – Final) Missy Franklin, USA – 2:04.06 (2012 Olympics) Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:04.28 (2021 Australian Olympic Trials) Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:04.31 (2021 Sydney Open) Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:04.49 (2020 Queensland Medal Shots) Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:04.64 (2022 Victoria Open) Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:04.68 (2020 Olympics) (TIE) Regan Smith, USA ( 2023 PSS – Westmont) & Missy Franklin, USA (2013 World Championships) – 2:04.76

Earlier this week, Smith won the 100 butterfly (56.92), 200 butterfly (2:07.92) and 100 backstroke (57.90); she also had the second fastest time in the preliminaries in the 50 backstroke (27.54), but missed the final.

