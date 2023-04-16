New push on free US-run electronic tax filing system for everyone





WASHINGTON (AP) It’s that time of year when throngs of taxpayers jostle to file their tax returns before the Tuesday filing deadline. Many often pay to use software from private companies like Intuit and H&R Block.

Nearly a quarter of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

There might be a new free option in the years to come. The IRS has been tasked with looking at how to create a government-run, free-to-file electronic tax filing system for everyone. But it is not suitable for large tax preparation companies.

The idea was thrashed around and hotly debated for a long time. Congress has now ordered the IRS to report on how such a system might work.

The order is part of the tax agency’s $80 billion injection over the next 10 years under the Democrats’ flagship climate and health care measure, known as the name the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last summer. This gave the IRS nine months and $15 million to report on how it could implement such a program and how much it would cost.

Next month the IRS will release the first in a series of reports examining how this could be done.

The possibility of a Washington-operated free electronic file system is celebrated by some taxpayer advocates who for years have said it would reflect good governance and serve taxpayers well. Critics express skepticism about the IRS taking on the dual role of tax collector and tax preparer, arguing that the new service could create a power imbalance between taxpayers and the government.

Robert Marvin, a spokesperson for the IRS, said in an email that one of the main goals of the study was to look at ways to make filing taxes as easy as possible.

It’s important that Americans have the choices that work best for them when preparing their taxes, whether using a tax professional, tax software or free options, he said.

But large tax preparation companies have millions of dollars to lose if the program materializes. Last year, more than 60 million taxpayers were served between Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax, and H&R Block.

Tens of millions of dollars have been spent trying to influence policymakers on the issue, and lobbying data shows that big tax firms in particular have been spending heavily.

Analysis shows Intuit, H&R Block and other private corporations and big business tax preparation advocacy groups, plus supporters of the free electronic file, said they’ve spent $39.3 million since 2006 to lobby the free file and other issues. Federal law does not require domestic lobbyists to itemize expenses by specific issue, so the amounts are not limited to the free file.

Intuit has spent $25.6 million since 2006 on lobbying, H&R Block about $9.6 million, and US Conservatives for Tax Reform about $3 million.

Derrick Plummer, a spokesman for Intuit, said taxpayers can already file their taxes for free and there are free online file programs available for some people. Individuals of all income levels can submit their returns by mail for free.

An electronic filing system directly to the IRS is a solution in search of a problem, and that solution will needlessly cost taxpayers billions of dollars, he said. We will continue to unabashedly defend American taxpayers and oppose a direct electronic filing system at the IRS, because it is a bad idea.

Beginning in 2006, an agreement between the IRS and certain commercial tax preparation companies, known as the Free File Alliance, prevented the IRS from creating its own free tax filing system. In exchange, the tax preparation companies agreed to provide free services to taxpayers earning $73,000 or less.

The provision that prohibited the IRS from crawling a free file system expired in 2019, but the Free File Alliance’s agreement to provide free services to low-income taxpayers remains in effect.

Ariel Jurow-Kleiman, a professor of tax law at Loyola Law School, and the New America think tank were selected by the IRS to conduct the study mandated by Congress for the agency. Jurow-Kleiman said their mandate is to assess the feasibility, approach, schedule, cost, organizational design and capacity of the IRS to deliver a possible direct electronic file system.

But it has been pushed back by Republicans who say it falls short of the law’s requirement that an independent third party assess what it would take to deliver a Direct Files program.

Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, sent a letter to the IRS in March questioning Jurow-Kleimans’ ability to be an independent reviewer, saying his work indicates a clear preference for a broad system managed by the government.

Smith, R-Mo., said Jurow-Kleiman and New America’s selection shows the administration has already predetermined that a government-run electronic records system should exist, regardless of what might be found in a truly non-partisan, independent third party. party review.

Jurow-Kleiman said the GOP’s rejection of his selection was based on an unpublished draft of an article on tax compliance costs and that none of his writings addressed the issues we assess in the study. feasibility.

Molly Martin, director of strategy at New America, returned requests for comment to the IRS, saying the organization is still working on its report.

David Williams, of the nonprofit and right-wing Alliance for Taxpayer Protection, says government preparing taxes is problematic.

The taxpayer is looking for the largest refund possible, but for the IRS it is not its job to seek the largest refund for filers, he said. Were concerned about this conflict of interest, but also really about the ability of the IRS to do this.

For Gabriel Zucker, who helped create the tool to help families access the advance child tax credit during the pandemic, successfully implementing a free file program is possible. It’s a great way for the government to better serve people, said Zucker, deputy policy director for tax benefits at Code for America.

Associated Press chief election analyst Chad Day contributed to this report

