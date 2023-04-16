As US Open qualifying begins, here’s who’s already LACC exempt





Local qualifiers for the 2023 USOpen at Los Angeles Country Club begin Monday.

The 18-hole qualifier will run until May 22 and will take place at 109 venues in 44 US states and Canada. Monday’s local first will be played at the Clubs of Kingwood’s Deerwood Course in Kingwood, Texas. Among the more than 130 players expected are Duffy Waldorf, Derek Lamely, Rafael Campos, Martin Flores, Toni Hakula, Walker Lee, Derek Castillo, a-Gaven Lane and a-Matthew Van Zandt.

A record total of 10,187 entries have been accepted for this year’s US Open, 50 more than the previous record set in 2014.

Those who qualify away from the premises will play the final 36-hole qualifier, which begins on May 16 and takes place at 13 venues, 10 of which will take place on June 5.

Here’s who’s already bye for the US Open June 15-18 at the LACC:

Exempt players

52 players as of April 13, 2023 (listed with first exemption category applicable)

a-Sam Bennett (4) Keegan Bradley (2) Sam Burns (11) Patrick Cantlay (11) a-Ben Carr (5) Corey Conners (11) Joel Dahmen (2) Bryson DeChambeau (1) a-Wenyi Ding (5 ) a-Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (21) Tony Finau (11) Matt Fitzpatrick (1) Adam Hadwin (2) Brian Harman (11) Padraig Harrington (3) Tom Hoge (11) Max Homa (11) Billy Horschel (11) Viktor Hovland (11) Sungjae Im (11) Dustin Johnson (1) Martin Kaymer (1) Tom Kim (12) Brooks Koepka (1) KH Lee (11) Shane Lowry (8) Hideki Matsuyama (2) Denny McCarthy (2) a-Matthew McClean (5) Rory McIlroy (2) Phil Mickelson (7) Francesco Molinari (8) Collin Morikawa (2) Joaquin Niemann (11) JT Poston (11) a-Aldrich Potgieter (18) Jon Rahm (1) Justin Rose (1) Xander Schauffele (11) Scottie Scheffler (2) Adam Scott (11) Cameron Smith (8) Jordan Spieth (1) Scott Stallings (11) Sepp Straka (11) Justin Suh (14) Sahith Theegala (11) Justin Thomas (7) Aaron Wise (11) Gary Woodland (1) Tiger Woods (6) Cameron Young (11) Exempt Categories 1. Winners of the US Open Championship for the past 10 years (2013-22) 2. From the ‘US Open 2022 Championship, 10 lowest scorers and all T-10 3. Winner of US Senior Open Championship 2022 4. Winner of US Amateur Championship 2022 5. Winners of US Junior Amateur and US Mid-Amateur Championships 2022, and US 2022 Amateur Finalist (must be an amateur) 6. Masters Tournament Winners (2019-2023) 7. PGA Championship Winners (2018-2023) 8. Open Championship Winners (2018-2022) 9. Winners of The Players Championship (2021-2023) 10. Winner of the DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship 2022 *11. Players who qualified and were eligible for the 2022 End of Season 12 Tour Championship. -June 19) at the launch of the US Open 2023 *13. Top five players in the 2022-23 FedExCup standings as of May 22, 2023, who are not otherwise exempt *14. The Korn Ferry Tour 2022 season points leader using combined points earned on the regular season points list and points earned in the KFT**15 Finals. The top two players in the DP World Tour 2022 Final Ranking who are not otherwise exempt as of May 22, 2023 **16. The best player in the Race to Dubai 2023 ranking as of May 22, 2023, who is not otherwise exempted **17. Top two finishers from the 2023 US Open DP World Tour Qualifying Series, who are not otherwise exempt 18. 2022 Amateur Championship Winner (must be an amateur) (must be an amateur) 20. 2022 Amateur Championship Winner (must be an amateur) 20. 2023 NCAA Division I men’s golf (must be an amateur) 21. 2023 Latin American Amateur Championship winner (must be an amateur) 22. Based on current world rankings, the top 60 points and tied as of May 22, 2023 23. From current World Rankings, top 60 points leaders and tied as of June 12, 2023 (if not previously exempted) 24. Special Byes selected by USGA

*Note 1: For Exemptions 11, 13 and 14, players must be deemed eligible under PGA Tour rules at the time the exemption is determined to qualify for the exemption.

**Note 2: For Exemptions 15, 16, and 17, players must be members of the DP World Tour at the time the exemption is determined to be eligible for the exemption.

