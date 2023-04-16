UK inflation likely to rise to double digits





Sunday, April 16, 2023 12:42 PM

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed inflation fell to 9.8% in March from 10.4% (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).

Inflation in the UK is poised to break out of double digits for the first time since last summer, which could be the start of a cost-of-living crisis.

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed that inflation fell to 9.8% in March from 10.4%.

A sharp drop in petrol prices is expected to lower the UK’s main inflation measure, the Consumer Price Index.

Most economists think inflation will be down throughout the year, probably down to around 3% by Christmas. It has been in double digits since September last year.

However, there is potential for strong price pressure hidden within the numbers as core inflation remains poised to remain high.

Core inflation, which is expected to decline slightly to 6%, has become a key gauge for market participants as to how long inflation is holding up as the Bank of England (BoE) raised rates for the 11th consecutive time to 4.25%, the highest level since the financial crisis.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and his team of rate-setters have signaled core service inflation.

Inflation has been going on for over a year. Source: ONS

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at consulting firm Capital Economics, said he did not expect core services inflation to ease significantly.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raja, chief economist at investment bank Deutsche Bank, predicted that a Valentine’s Day effect-induced rise in catering prices in February could lower inflation, allowing for some negative recovery.

Clothing was also unusually strong and would slow down in March. A drop in pump prices would also help lower inflation, he added.

Elsewhere, jobs figures from ONS on Tuesday showed the February unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7%, the lowest level in decades.

This could raise expectations for another rate hike by the bank on May 11th. Central bank officials worry that high wage growth amid a tight labor market could keep inflation above the 2% target over the long term.

The New Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), released on Friday, which is closely watched by the city, may show that UK factories are performing slightly better despite the big rise in costs.

Driving the gains will be some improvement in production, employment and new orders, pushing the manufacturing PMI to 48.5, still well below the 50-point growth threshold, Raja added.

Consumer confidence figures from research firm GfK, released on Friday, are likely to show that households are more optimistic about the UK economy.

On the corporate side, online fashion retailer THG will report final results on Tuesday, bringing the US banks earnings season to a close.

Last week London’s FTSE 100 index closed at 7,871.90, up 2.73%.

