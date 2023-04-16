



Former US President Barack Obama caused a storm during a visit to the UK in 2016 when he warned that the UK would be behind in a trade deal with the United States should the UK decide to leave the European Union.

Obama, on a state visit just two months before the Brexit vote, was criticized by Brexiteers for his surprise intervention in what the Brexiters claim was a domestic issue.

But the US leader insisted that Britain, as a member of the EU, had the right to respond to claims that it could easily negotiate a new trade deal with the US that would replace the existing one with Britain and the US.

They are voicing their opinions on what America will do. “I thought you might want to hear from the President of the United States what he thinks America will do,” Obama said.

And for that matter, for example, I think it’s fair to say that there could be a UK-US trade agreement one day. , the European Union, to complete the trade agreement, he said.

Brexitists suspected that Obama’s involvement was orchestrated by Downing Street and Prime Minister David Cameron to sway reluctant voters. The proof they claimed was the word queue. Americans will generally speak behind the line.

Either way, Obama’s warnings turned out to be accurate. A trade deal with the United States, the crown jewel of Brexit, is not even on the agenda. The Brexiteers have literally gone unmentioned since coming to power, and the opposition is strangely quiet.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is known to be working with other countries and the EU to push for narrower agreements covering important minerals used in manufacturing technology such as mobile phones, computers and semiconductors.

These deals aim to give British businesses, particularly car exporters, access to some of the massive green subsidies provided under President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The US is the UK’s second largest market after the EU.

Sunak was reported to have raised the issue with President Biden in Belfast last week, but discussions of a major trade deal appear to be off the agenda for now.

It is clear that relations between Britain and Washington have strained. They have been in a different environment post-Brexit, reflecting the connection between Brexiter and former President Donald Trump. Brexiteers wanted to get out of the EU. Trump wanted anything that could destabilize the EU.

Getting White House officials to deny that Biden hates Britain, fueled by former Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster’s allegations, didn’t help solve the problem, and when a US president visits, it’s not in the special relationship Britain usually refers to. It seems far off.

Daily Telegraph contributor Nile Gardiner echoed Foster’s comments, claiming that Biden had seriously insulted Britain by lecturing in Ireland and refusing to attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

But the harsh reality remains that today America is led by a puny and sometimes vindictive president who lectures Britain on Northern Ireland policy and sternly warns Downing Street that a US/UK trade deal will not go into negotiations. Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said there was an agenda as long as it didn’t debunk Ireland and the EU.

peace process

But Biden sees the peace process in North Korea as one of the crowning achievements of US foreign policy and the embodiment of a stable world order currently threatened by Russia and China. Prioritizing the restoration of power in North Korea is just an extension of his politics, not an anti-national act like Foster and Gardiner claim.

More than 70 UK trade deals so far have either copied and pasted deals they have had as EU members, or in some cases to the detriment of UK interests. Dealings with Australia and New Zealand appear to prioritize food exports from the latter, while the Japan deal has resulted in a trade slowdown between the two countries.

This will surely change as the UK regains its global footing and the worst Brexit instability that seems to have peaked under Liz Truss fades away. Ministers signed an agreement for Britain to become a member of the comprehensive and progressive agreement for the Transpacific Partnership, a trading bloc of 11 countries including Japan, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

However, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the UK is still projected to have the worst performance of the world’s 20 largest economies this year, and the list also includes Russia, which is subject to sanctions.

It’s too simple to blame Brexit entirely, but it’s a major factor. Leaving the EU will shrink the economy by 5%, damage trade with the EU, and exacerbate inflation and job shortages.

Brexit began to have a negative impact on the UK economy as early as 2020, but the impact was overshadowed by the pandemic. The constant drip feed of negative data is now taking a heavy toll on your emotions.

An Ipsos poll in January found that 45% of the population thought that Brexit made life worse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/economy/2023/04/16/obamas-back-of-the-queue-prediction-for-the-uk-proves-entirely-accurate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

