US manufacturing commitments double after Biden subsidy launch





Companies have committed more than $200 billion to manufacturing projects in the United States since Congress passed sweeping subsidies last year, as President Joe Bidens’ efforts to spark a new industrial revolution gain momentum. scale.

Investment in semiconductor and cleantech investments is almost double the commitments made in the same sectors in all of 2021, and almost twenty times the amount in 2019, according to data compiled by the Financial Times.

While the FT identified four projects worth at least $1 billion each in these sectors in 2019, there were 31 of that size after August 2022.

There has been more than $40 billion in planned capital expenditures since the start of the year. Asian giants LG, Hanwha and LONGI all announced deals in the past month, bringing total large-scale investments to $204 billion on April 14.

We are seeing the tectonic plates shifting when it comes to investment in the United States right now, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said this week, referring to the surge in investment in recent months.

The Cut Inflation Act, which took effect last August, includes $369 billion in cleantech tax credits as the Biden administration pledges to decarbonize the U.S. economy. Another piece of legislation passed last August, the Chips and Science Act, includes $39 billion in funds to boost semiconductor manufacturing and $24 billion in manufacturing tax credits. Both are also designed to break US reliance on Chinese supply chains.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

The industrial policies have drawn fire from European and Asian allies, who have claimed their large subsidies and made-in-America demands amount to protectionism. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, who visited China last week to try to improve Paris’ relations with Beijing, said the IRA could fragment the West.

The EU unveiled a rival industrial strategy last month with provisions to match subsidies for projects that risk going overseas.

While most U.S. manufacturing commitments since August have come from domestic suppliers, about a third have come from companies headquartered overseas, according to FT data. Taiwan, South Korea and Japan make up the bulk of foreign investment.

The FT has tracked more than 75 manufacturing projects worth at least $100 million each for factories to manufacture semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy components, which have been announced since the bills came into force in August.

The ads would create about 82,000 jobs, according to the analysis. More plans are expected to be announced in the coming months as the US government provides more guidance on tax credits.

The scale of these investments together is quite staggering, said Cullen Hendrix, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. It’s trying to go from zero to 100 miles per hour in terms of supply chain development in a way that we haven’t seen in quite a while.

