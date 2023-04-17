Inmate stuck on US death row despite death penalty overturned





CHICAGO (AP) When the director of US prisons visited Terre Haute Penitentiary in Indiana last week, she stopped on federal death row where Bruce Webster is in a 12-foot solitary cell on 7 feet, 23 hours a day.

Webster’s not supposed to be here. A federal judge in Indiana ruled in 2019 that the 49-year-old had an IQ in the range of severe intellectual disability and therefore could not be put to death.

But four years later, the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Prisons have not moved him to a less restrictive unit or to another prison.

For what? Her own attorney, who won a rare legal victory by persuading a court to overturn Webster’s 1996 death sentence for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 16-year-old Texas girl, says she is confused.

How can I not get this guy off death row?” an exasperated Monica Foster said in a recent interview. Well, I got him off death row. But why can’t I physically get him off death row?

Asked about Webster’s continued placement on death row, a Justice Department official said only that the Bureau of Prisons was considering determining Mr. Webster’s designation.

Webster’s case illustrates the chronic bureaucracy in the prison system and the difficulties in getting anyone off death row. There is sometimes an additional reluctance to act in death row cases given the nature of the inmates’ crimes.

In Webster’s case, he and three accomplices kidnapped the sister of a rival drug dealer in 1994, forcing their way into an Arlington, Texas apartment while Lisa Rene was frantically dialing 911. raped her for two days, then stripped her naked, bludgeoned her with a shovel and buried her alive.

Bureau of Prisons director Colette Peters said she was committed to reform. His visit to Terre Haute was part of regular inspections of American prisons. It came months after a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana seeking to end solitary confinement for federal death row inmates, claiming the practice results in severe psychological harm.

The story continues

Several death row inmates told The Associated Press via email that Peters passed by their unit on Tuesday and spoke to some prisoners. It is not known if she saw Webster or discussed his case.

The Biden administration should view Webster’s move as a modest but uncontroversial step toward fulfilling President Joe Bidens’ campaign pledge to permanently end federal executions, Foster argued.

This case is a no-brainer, the Indianapolis-based federal defender said. There is no political responsibility for doing the right thing here and getting him off death row.

Webster, who wants to be transferred to a prison near his hometown of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, must be punished. It’s supposed to be a formality because life in prison is the only sentence available.

When his attorneys and the Department of Justice asked in a 2021 joint motion for a U.S. judge in Texas where Webster was tried in 1996 to hold a grudge against him, the judge refused, saying he lacked jurisdiction.

Judge Terry Means also chastised his Indiana counterpart, Judge William Lawrence, for overturning Webster’s death sentence, saying Lawrence dismissed jurors’ findings, including that most of Webster’s claims of intellectual disability Webster had been rejected.

This judgment is final, the government said of Means’ decision, adding that the department’s position “is that Mr. Webster does not currently face a valid death sentence.

The responsibility for getting Webster off death row rests entirely with the Justice Department, Foster said.

The Justice Department executed 13 American death row inmates, some of whom were friends of Webster, in the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency. While Biden’s Justice Department has suspended executions and reversed decisions to seek the death penalty in some cases, it continues to seek them in others.

Lawrence based his Webster decision on Atkins v. Virginia, a landmark 2002 Supreme Court decision that ruled that the execution of people with intellectual disabilities violated Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

This decision did not prevent some detainees with such disabilities from being executed, according to the Death Penalty Information Centre. It identifies 25 instances where this has happened since that ruling, including two federal inmates executed under Trump, Alfred Bourgeois and Corey Johnson.

Whether Webster qualified as intellectually disabled centered on three questions: was his IQ significantly below average, did he show an inability to learn basic skills, and was the onset of the disability apparent before the 18 years old?

In his ruling, Lawrence cited tests that put Webster’s IQ between 50 and 65, below the benchmark score for intellectual disability of 70. The average is 100.

During oral argument, Webster’s attorneys said he relied on others to tie his shoes late in childhood and, as a teenager, had difficulty playing card games because he could not distinguish between clubs and spades.

Prosecutors accused Webster of playing dumb. They said he intentionally answered IQ questions incorrectly to avoid the death penalty. They said evidence of his fitness included how, during a time in prison, he figured out how to pick the locks on a food chute to slip into a women’s section.

Webster was also able to hold a job, although it was criminal in nature, a government filing added. “Being a successful drug dealer is no less demanding than holding down a number of legitimate jobs.

The decisive evidence, however, was the newly obtained social security records before the murder, indicating that Webster’s IQ was in the intellectually disabled range. This evidence, despite requests, was not made available at his trial.

Foster worries about what might happen if Webster doesn’t get off death row soon. Although past rulings should prevent it, she fears that if Trump wins the presidency, his administration will seek to reinstate the death penalty.

If that happens, she said, I’m afraid it will be executed.

__

Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at @mtarm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/inmate-stuck-us-death-row-115638538.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related