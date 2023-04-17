The UK’s future depends on improving economic performance.





It’s the economy, stupid. James Carville coined this phrase during Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign. he was right Economics isn’t everything. But that’s pretty much everything.

Modern democracy itself would not have been born without the opportunities created by continued growth. Political stability also depends on the positive-sum politics that economic growth creates. When the economy is down, as it is now in the UK and other high-income countries, politics gets into trouble because one group can’t have more and another group can have less. As the labor force dwindles relative to the population, the struggle becomes more intense, so tax-supported transfers tend to increase as a share of national income.

Today, the focus is on the recent shock to real income counting, the so-called cost of living crisis. This crisis is portrayed as a result of rapid price increases. However, today’s reality reflects not one, but four developments. Epidemic; Post-pandemic deterioration in the country’s terms of trade (relative price of imports versus exports), which has significantly deteriorated as a result of the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on energy prices; And finally, high inflation. One consequence of the latter is an unexpectedly large drop in the real income of workers whose wages are fixed by the government. The result can be seen in the struggle with employees.

Consider each element of this story.

According to the latest data from the IMF, Britain’s real gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has grown by just 6% between 2008 and 2022. It was the second worst performance in the G7 after Italy. To put these dire results into context, Britain’s real GDP per capita increased by an impressive 33% in the 14 years to 2008. This weak growth ensured austerity. However, the decision to cut spending for almost all fiscal adjustments after the financial crisis only exacerbated the situation.

In 2020, the pandemic has arrived. Between 2019 and 2022, the UK’s real GDP per capita declined by 1.9%, the largest decline in the G7. One explanation for this heavy blow to production has actually been the country’s deteriorating trade conditions. As a net energy importer, this has had a major impact on the UK. According to Silvana Tenreyro of the UK Monetary Policy Council, UK terms of trade deteriorated by 9.5% between February 2020 and September 2022. As a result, real GDP and household consumption are much lower than the poor trend in 2013-19. In contrast, the US has benefited from the terms of trade, partly as a result of which it has already returned to pre-pandemic trends.

Finally, the overall price level has also soared, leading to major changes in the distribution of real income. According to the IMF, consumer prices will soar 21% between the end of 2020 and 2023. Clearly, this is a huge cut in the real income of those whose nominal wages do not rise significantly.

Yes, the shock of the past few years has been big and unexpected. But what made them particularly difficult to cope with was the long period of stagnation and austerity that preceded them. In fact, it has become much more difficult to manage everything in this context.

Give credit where it belongs. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss was right about one thing. Economic growth is important to her. But neither she nor her prime minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, had an intelligible view of how to achieve faster growth. Yes, incentives are important. But so too is its reputation for sound public finances, low interest rates, an open economy and sound economic management. Much of this has fallen victim to Brexit’s totem politics. These are not over yet. Consider the nonsense of a retained EU law bill that plans to review or revoke many of the EU-derived laws that shape so much of national life today.

All of this is dancing on the deck of the Titanic. It’s hard to believe that Britain will thrive and even survive as a peaceful, orderly and democratic society without faster economic growth. To make this a reality, the country needs to raise its horrendously low national savings and investment rates, build far more homes, and reform its pension system to create more risk-taking capital, create dynamic new businesses, and discover a path forward. For better opportunities for trade in the European region, providing people with decent jobs and funding the education and training they desire. Only when all of this is done can we provide the necessary public services, and the public will certainly continue to demand them.

The UK isn’t the only one hitting the economic buffer. But the predicament is dire. Why are politicians incapable of responding?

