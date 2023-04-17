LPGA’s Linn Grant still not allowed in US, will miss Chevron, International Crown





Forty-two of the top 50 players in the world, including each of the top 20, will converge on The Woodlands, Texas next week for the LPGA’s first major championship of the year.

Sweden’s Linn Grant, world number 23, is not part of this group.

First reported by Golfweek, Grant remains unable to compete in tournaments in the United States due to government travel restrictions related to COVID-19. In January, the US government extended its requirement that international visitors be fully vaccinated or have received the initial dose(s) of the COVID-19 vaccine and this travel ban remained even after President Joe Biden ended the ban. national COVID-19 emergency last Monday. Grant, 23, is not vaccinated.

Grant has not competed in the United States since the NCAA Championship in May 2021. Last year she won the Ladies European Tour four times, including the Scandinavian Mixed, and notched four top-8 finishes in six international starts of the LPGA. She also won the LET points title.

So far this year, Grant has done so six times in five different countries, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea, none of which require international travelers to be vaccinated. Two of those starts were on the LPGA, as she finished tied for 38th in the Honda LPGA Thailand and tied for 14th in the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

In addition to this Chevron week, Grant is also absent from the next international crown, the May 4-7 team event at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Grant would have been called Sweden’s best player, but instead the Swedish squad will include Maja Stark (27), Madelene Sagstrom (28), Anna Nordqvist (34) and now Caroline Hedwall (117).

Golfweek also notes that the national public health emergency in the United States expires again on May 11, so there is a chance Grant could get her back to the United States in time to play the LPGA Match Play from May 24-28. May in Las Vegas.

