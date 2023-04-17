Pentagon leak details reservations for support for Ukraine from US allies Egypt, Israel and South Korea





WASHINGTON

From the day Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 14 months ago, President Biden has cited the strength of widespread international engagement in the mission to defend an independent democracy against a brutal aggressor.

But recently leaked secret US government documents provide details of how some close non-European allies have been reluctant to supply arms to Ukraine and, in the case of Egypt, even considered supplying rockets to Ukraine. Russia, due to competing interests and concerns.

In particular, three US allies who are among the main recipients of US financial and other aid and assistance, Israel, Egypt and South Korea, have had to be subject to aggressive pressure from US officials to work together to help Ukraine, with mixed results.

The documents, most of which appear to be from the Pentagon and allegedly leaked by a Massachusetts Air National Guard information specialist, have emerged on social media in recent weeks, rocking Washington and potentially causing significant damage to US intelligence services. – consolidation of networks abroad.

The leaks represented an embarrassing revelation of this country’s secrets and its inability to safeguard them.

Following an investigation by officials from the Pentagon, Justice Department and other agencies, who always appeared to be several steps behind reporters, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira was arrested at his home on Thursday in Massachusetts.

President Biden has sought to minimize the damage caused by the information leak.

I’m worried that happened, Biden said on a trip to Ireland. But there’s nothing contemporary that I’m aware of that has a big consequence.

How true is this? Some of the documents, for example, describe very recent movements on the Ukrainian battlefield, an arms shortage for kyiv, and the current, albeit well-known, scale of Russian casualties.

However, US and Ukrainian officials dismissed the significance of the information. And some documents have been changed, US officials said. Not everything can be taken literally.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, visiting Asia, said Saturday that allies have not told him the leaks will hurt bilateral cooperation.

We have engaged with our allies and partners since the disclosure of these leaks, and we have done so at high levels, and we have made clear our commitment to protecting information and our commitment to our security partnerships, Blinken said. at a press conference in Hanoi.

Still, the documents highlight the Biden administrations’ struggles to secure material aid from Israel, Egypt and South Korea, for whom loyalty to the United States is balanced by a perceived need to refrain from offending Russia.

In the case of Israel, long called America’s closest ally in the Middle East, a reluctance to cross Russian President Vladimir Putin has been known since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine, whose president is Jewish and whose people have historically also suffered from anti-Jewish pogroms, has desperately asked for help from Israel in the form of sharing technology to create an iron dome, anti-Jewish system. -rockets that successfully shielded Israel from missiles fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza and Lebanon.

This came at a time when entire apartment buildings and other infrastructure in Ukrainian cities were being pulverized by deadly Russian airstrikes.

But Israel, which receives $3 billion a year in aid from the United States, needed Russian support to fight Iran-backed militants in parts of neighboring Syria, where Russia dominates, and to Moscow’s willingness to allow Russian Jews to immigrate to Israel. And many of the infamous oligarchs who help keep Putin in power are Russian-Israeli citizens.

A document titled Pathways to Provide Lethal Aid to Ukraine indicates that Israel will likely consider providing lethal aid under increased US pressure or a perceived deterioration in its ties with Russia. The United States would seek him to supply surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

The document suggests that Israel could adopt the model followed by Turkey, in which the government maintains ties with Moscow even as its private companies have sold drones and other weapons to Ukraine. One incentive, according to the document, could be increased cooperation with the United States against Iran.

After Israel, Egypt is the largest recipient of US aid with around $1 billion a year. The leaked documents reveal that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi planned to supply Russia with thousands of rockets which, in theory, could be used to attack Ukraine.

Like many countries in the so-called Global South, Egypt has publicly sought to maintain its neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war, preferring not to take sides and call for peace. Despite its relations with Washington, Egypt has also maintained close ties with Russia over the years and clearly did not want to jeopardize them.

For Egypt, where bread is a staple of the local diet, grain prices and their effect on the cost of breads is a matter of national security. Disruptions to the world’s wheat supply due to the invasion Russia is the world’s largest exporter and Ukraine the fifth has forced Egypt to focus even more than before on its relations with Moscow. It is now Russia’s top grain importer and plans to import 600,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia in May, according to a Reuters report.

However, for Egypt to help Russia further by providing firepower would be seen in Washington as treason. The leaked content involving Egypt was first reported by The Washington Post.

South Korea, home to US military installations, is arguably America’s closest ally in Asia.

South Korea has a policy of not supplying weapons to countries at war. The United States pressured Seoul to make an exception in the case of Ukraine; South Korea, meanwhile, wants to bolster its own military prowess against the belligerence of nuclear-armed North Korea.

According to the documents, South Korea planned to sell ammunition to Poland, with the implicit idea that it would be transferred to neighboring Ukraine.

The documents also appear to indicate that US officials, frustrated by Seoul’s resistance to supplying arms to Ukraine, spied on their South Korean counterparts. They contain alleged private conversations about Ukraine between senior South Korean officials.

US and South Korean officials neither confirmed nor denied the leaked reports, but insisted that relations between the two countries remain strong. The leak came at a particularly embarrassing time: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is due to travel to Washington this month for the first state visit by a South Korean leader in more than a decade.

There is no indication that the United States, which is our allies, [eavesdropped] at us with malicious intent, Kim Tae-hyo, Seoul’s deputy director of national security, said last week as he arrived in Washington to prepare for the presidential summit.

Our commitment to the Republic of Korea remains rock solid, the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

Kurt Volker, former US ambassador to NATO and special envoy for Ukraine, noted that much of what was revealed in the documents was already known: the Allies are spying on each other, the war effort of Russia in Ukraine is floundering and Ukraine needs more armament.

But the leaks could harm U.S. intelligence efforts in the long term and pose potentially deadly dangers to sources, revealing, for example, how far U.S. spies have penetrated Russian decision-making circles.

What’s more interesting to foreign powers looking at these documents is what they reveal about sources and methods, Volker told the Center for European Policy Analysis, where he is a senior fellow. The United States clearly has very good electronic and human intelligence perhaps better than others thought and so as a result of this leaked document they [foreign powers] may investigate and attempt to fix their own vulnerabilities.

Wilkinson reported from Washington, Castleman from Los Angeles and Bulos from Odessa, Ukraine.

