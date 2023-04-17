106-Year-Old Fundraiser Honors Prime Minister in UK





The British government awarded 106-year-old Joan Willett the Points of Light Award.

A 100-year-old woman in England has shown that age is no barrier to doing good charity work. After overcoming two heart attacks, 106-year-old Joan Willett is an amazing person besides her amazing age.

At a time when most people choose to rest and recuperate at this age, and after suffering serious health problems such as cardiac arrest, Mrs Willett raised £60,000 (approximately Rs 6100,600) for people suffering from heart related diseases.

Metro reported that Mrs Willett, a former teacher who survived a heart attack in her 80s, used her second chance at life to help others and earn money for charity. She was motivated to use daily exercise to support heart research after seeing Captain Tom on TV during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now, ahead of her 107th birthday, she received the Points of Light Award from the Prime Minister, given to ordinary people who do extraordinary things for their communities.

According to the British Heart Foundation, Joan Willett climbed and climbed more than 17 miles up and down the hill outside the Hastings nursing home during lockdown to raise over £60,000 (approximately Rs 6100,600) by her 104th birthday, helping the nation. won the heart of Research that saves our lives in the process.

British Heart Foundation CEO Dr Charmaine Griffiths said: Pastor and Point of Light Award.

“As a heart patient, she knows how important research is and the £60,000 she raises will help fund more research so millions of others, like Joan, can live long and fulfilling lives.”

According to Mrs Willett, she underwent bypass surgery and had her heart valves replaced, allowing her to live to be over 100 years old. She now wants others to have the same opportunity.

