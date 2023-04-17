Why should you come join us! – JOSH BERSIN





From June 20-22, we’ll be hosting Irresistible 2023, the global conference for HR leaders and their teams, on the USC campus in Los Angeles. And here is why I encourage you to join us.

This year’s theme is “Redefining the Irresistible Organization,” with a focus on understanding and implementing a new kind of people strategies for a new and different labor market.

As you know very well, the economy has created a paradox.

On the one hand, we have a very competitive labor market and employees continue to recover from the pandemic. Turnover remains high and even companies like Starbucks, Apple and Amazon are facing labor unions, high levels of attrition and demands for flexibility and better wages.

On the other hand, every business now faces pressure on margins, growth and productivity. So CEOs and CFOs talk about “doing more with less,” implementing performance management, and possibly downsizing in non-strategic areas. (And HR, by the way, is often considered one of those “non-strategic” functions.)

This leaves us in a dilemma. How to transform our HR teams even faster, focus more on the business transformation agenda and simultaneously improve the employee experience, better implement AI and talent intelligence, and support the productivity agenda of the company?

Frankly, this requires a new role and a new operating model for HR. And that’s what we’re going to talk about at the conference.

Here is what we have planned.

First, it’s a small, intimate conference, limited to just 450 senior HR leaders, located in the beautiful, informal setting of the USC campus. Each session, special event and activity will encourage collaboration, discussion and learning.

Our keynotes will focus on transformation. This year we have invited CHROs from Rivian, Moderna, Mastercard, USAA, MetLife, Shell, Liberty Mutual and many of the most interesting and dynamic companies in the economy. In a series of fireside chats, these leaders will discuss their transformation secrets, their HR operating model, and how they recruit, retain, and upskill their entire HR teams.

Our four tracks are led by over 30 hand-selected HR practitioners from global leaders such as Baker Hughes, Cisco, Lixil, L’Oreal, TomTom, MGM Resorts, Microsoft, Omada Health and Shell.

Track 1 focuses on “redesigning work” and designing a modern organization for growth. We’ll discuss the hot topics of hybrid working, goals and accountability, and how some companies have avoided layoffs by rethinking how teams, organizations and leaders work. We will also explore our new research on goal setting and performance management. Track 2 focuses on “Retaining and Engaging Talent”. During these sessions, we will discuss innovations in recruitment and selection, new models for talent mobility and horizontal career growth, pay equity and rewards, and new people analytics models for help identify new drivers of culture, engagement and retention. Track 3 focuses on “The Competency Based Business”. We’ll cover the topic of skills and show you how high-performing companies are implementing skills-based recruiting, learning, mobility and compensation programs. And we’ll explain the new technologies of Talent Intelligence and AI-based skill inference, teaching you how it’s changing the way you think about capabilities. Track 4 focuses on “Leading the systemic organization of HR”. This CHRO-only track will focus on how companies are rethinking their HR operation, reskilling the HR team, and rethinking the entire operating model for higher value and a deeper focus on business transformation and growth. business.

We have special sessions on AI and technology. We have a team of experts from Microsoft, OpenAI and USC joining us to show you the latest innovations in AI and I promise to give you a whole new perspective on GPT4, Generative AI and the role important that this new technological platform will play in HOUR. (Professor William Swartout of USC will show you how generative AI is changing the film industry.) And I’ll publish our new research on the role of AI in the HR landscape.

And there’s more.

If you are a corporate member of Josh Bersin Company, your team will be invited to join us for a special offsite where we will visit one of the world’s leading digital entertainment companies. They will share their business and talent management strategy, show you around their offices and introduce you to their senior executives for Q&A and partnership. And members of our Talent Innovation Council will also meet to discuss new ideas for talent acquisition and internal mobility.

We will also have many training offers. In addition to workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches, we’re hosting a special session on Thursday to teach attendees “how to operate as a strategic consultant.” We bring you special content from the Josh Bersin Academy, so that selected participants can join a Masters level course in problem solving, talent intelligence and systemic HR solutions.

Like last year, major outlets like Forbes and The New York Times covered Irresistible due to the forward-looking and cutting-edge results discussed in each session. We will have selected the press covering the event so that you can contribute to the news in real time.

And then there’s fun. We’re going to the USC Olympic Coliseum for a special party. We will also travel to the California Science Center, home of Space Shuttle Endeavour, for a special awards ceremony. We’ll feature three of our HR Heroes for 2023, highlighting some of the global HR leaders who are guiding us through these changing times.

And best of all: you will meet our team, our partners and your friends. This is not a supplier conference and there is no exhibit hall – the program is exclusively for HR managers.

Please join us, I look forward to spending time together.

