Millport Properties: the most affordable of any English seaside town





The island ranks high among the cheapest areas in the UK to buy a beach house out of 209 areas analyzed, according to Halifax, with average house prices based on figures for the 12 months to December 2022.

The average home purchase price in Millport is 111,381.

North Coast SNP Council Member Alan Hill, director of Largs attorney and real estate broker Robert Duff and Co, believes now is the right time to buy.

He believes the town’s flood prevention plan and the completion of a new marina in the coming years will see the island see a real estate boom, which will provide an improved offer to homebuyers.

“It is good news and will encourage the region and people to migrate to the island,” he said.

“The good thing is that with the advent of flood protection initiatives and new marinas, Millport will be a much more desirable place to live in the future and will be relatively affordable.

Marina Vision – What is the new marina expected to look like over the next few years as part of the island’s master plan where there will be an economic spin-off? (Image: NAC) “The fact that it’s the third cheapest in the UK won’t last long. It will appeal to families as it has a beautiful setting, a great primary school and direct access to Largs via ferry.”

About the Millport master plan, Alan continued. Go to Local Bay.

“Part of the design of the marina project is to have a large marina. Then you can take a reasonably large passenger boat directly downtown between Millport and Largs/Fairlie and have some kind of seasonal service potential. I will encourage you not to ride.”

Scotland dominated the top 10 list of cheapest beach locations in Halifax, with Greenock coming in first (average price 97,608), Ayrshire in three of the top five, Girvan in second (105,410) and Saltcoats in fifth (116,414). was the cheapest. Cheapest UK beach properties.

Inverkip ranks ninth as the most expensive beach house in Scotland with an average price of 230,650, while North Berwick ranks first with an average price of 440,172.

Halifax Mortgage Director Kim Kinnaird said:

However, this is priced in many locations, and Salcombe in Devon, the most expensive beach area in the UK, will set buyers back an average of over $1.2 million.

Digging deeper into the cost of beach homes in the UK, it becomes clear that there is a broad spectrum in house prices.

While £1 million properties are plentiful in the South West of England, homes in Greenock, Scotland are averaging under 100,000.

Owning a second home undoubtedly plays an important role in increasing the price of the most desirable location. Home prices in any region are driven by factors such as supply and demand and interest rates, but socioeconomic factors also come into play.

Some of these factors are more acute in Britain’s coastal communities, and many UK cities in greatest need of investment are also located near the coast.

Halifax used figures from the Scottish Register to create its findings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.largsandmillportnews.com/news/23436345.millport-property-prices-among-cheapest-uk-seaside-town/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

