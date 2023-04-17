Team USA ‘underdog’ Knight overtakes Canada for world hockey gold





BRAMPTON, ON – Hilary Knight scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation time, as the Americans won their 10th women’s hockey world championship gold medal and first in four years with a 6-3 victory over cross-border rival Canada on Sunday night.

Caroline Harvey had a goal and an assist, and Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes, with an empty net goal, also scored. The Americans scored four unanswered goals in the third period. Aerin Frankel stopped 24 shots. Knight took his tournament-high career goal tally to 61, while taking his record-breaking point tally to 101.

“It’s been a while,” Knight said of her ninth tournament gold, but first since 2019.

“It’s hard to beat Canada. It’s hard to beat Canada in Canada, isn’t it? So we definitely felt like underdogs,” Knight added. “People are still rooting against us, but somehow we persevere and it’s nicer that way.”

The Americans overcame three one-goal deficits before Knight scored twice in the space of 27 seconds to capitalize on a two-man advantage with the game tied at 3.

With Brianne Jenner out for tripping and Claire Thompson penalized 1:11 later for delaying the game, Knight fired a shot from the middle of the slot to beat Ann-Renee Desbiens high on the glove side. Knight made it 5-3 by deflecting Harvey’s shot from the left point.

The Americans, led by three goals from captain Hilary Knight (middle), rebounded from losing the last two world championships to Canada as well as the gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports

Jenner scored two goals and added an assist, and Marie-Philip Poulin added a goal and an assist for Canada, which was chasing its 13th tournament title. Desbiens stopped 16 shots in losing his first tournament game in 17 career starts.

“I think we’re a little in disbelief now. Not that we don’t know the opponent is a great hockey team, but we believe so much in our group,” Jenner said.

“I think there are a lot of moments in this game. You know, I think it would be easy to shift the blame elsewhere. But I think we have to look at each other,” Jenner added. “I mean we have to find a way to keep those leads.”

The Americans punctuated their victory by loudly, proudly and joyfully singing the American national anthem. They won gold on Canadian soil, with the tournament being played in front of a mostly pro-Canadian crowd in suburban Toronto.

The United States has rebounded from losing the last two world championships to Canada, as well as the gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s just one of the best we’ve won. To be down and come back like this,” veteran forward Amanda Kessel said. “Beating Canada is never easy. And they kind of had our number there for a while. So I think we were ready to return the favor there.

The Americans last won gold in 2019, when they beat host Finland 2-1 in a shootout after the Finns eliminated Canada in the semifinals. The United States has not beaten Canada with a gold medal on the line since the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

Otherwise, Canada and the United States met in the remaining 21 games for the gold medal of the world tournament.

The win was a first for second-year USA coach John Wroblewski, who revamped an aging roster by featuring five players making their world championship debuts.

Knight honored Wroblewski during the on-ice celebration by first presenting him with the tournament’s gold trophy and then giving him an emotional hug.

The United States finished with a tournament-leading 43 goals and rebounded from a 4-3 shootout loss to Canada in the preliminary round. And the Americans beat a veteran Canadian team that included a majority of players who had been together since their win in Beijing.

The Americans responded each time after Canada scored, with Harvey leveling the score at 3 at 5:40 of the third period. Keeping the puck at the left point, the 20-year-old defenseman took a few steps and fired a shot past Desbiens on the side of the glove.

Harvey had a breakout tournament finishing with four goals and a team-leading 14 points. It capped off a phenomenal year for Harvey, who last month celebrated winning an NCAA title in his freshman year at Wisconsin.

Let Knight seal the victory by making her 13th tournament appearance, and a day after she suggested the Americans were peaking as the tournament progressed.

Denisa Krizova scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and added an assist as the Czech Republic claimed their second consecutive bronze medal with a 3-2 win over Switzerland in a rematch of the match for third place last year.

Kiira Yrjanen scored the decisive goal 6:48 into the second period, and Finland return to Group A at next year’s world championships after a 3-1 win over Sweden on Sunday. The Finns, who won 13 silver medals and one silver in 2019, rebounded from a seventh-worst finish in the tournament last year in Denmark.

