Eurovision hits Britain as stars warm up in front of UK crowd ahead of Liverpool minister | Ent & Art News





With the main event still weeks away, the Eurovision Circus has landed in London with loud costumes, outlandish props and colorful characters.

But they are not in the UK to compete. Instead, it was part of an unofficial (but widely sanctioned) unwhistled tour of continental Europe. Fans working hard to keep the campaign going.

The London Eurovision party was headlined by English actress Mae Muller as well as performances by artists from this year and past years.

And all eyes will be on Liverpool’s Loreen in May. She won the Swedish competition in 2012 with Euphoria, one of the most popular Eurovision tracks in history.

She’s back with a new song, Tattoo, and while bookies are likely to beat her, she told Sky News that the only pressure she feels is being creative.

“I want to make something important,” she said. “It’s a bigger burden to make something with a performance.

“I never thought this would be my way. What happened was that song came to me… As soon as I heard that song, I knew something was going to happen to me with this song, and then a week or two later they ask the question . [to do Eurovision again] I’m like, ‘No, no, wait, wait, you can’t be serious’.”

Nothing is certain at Eurovision if Loreen does business and takes home trophies. She would become the first woman to win the contest more than once (Ireland’s Johnny Logan holds the official record for most individual wins as a performer). Author, in case you were wondering).

Following Loreen is the Euro hyper-pop song Cha Cha Cha, Finland’s Käärijä.

Found a mile from the party, he is known for his neon green sleeved puffer jacket and unique hairstyle.

Image: Finland’s Krij in Amsterdam. Photo: Dutch Height/Shutterstock

Read more on Eurovision: Everything you need to know about Eurovision 2023 Final Eurovision tickets sold out in 36 minutes Mae Muller announced as British act at Liverpool competition

Describing the track he wants to win, he told Sky News:

“Eurovision, it’s… it’s funny and people are happy to see it. And what happens is a lot of artists do fun things and make great songs.”

The Scandinavian star is looking forward to playing at Anfield once he arrives in Liverpool, adding that Mo Salah is his favorite.

But not just frontrunners, Eurovision is built on memorable songs, and this year Austria is giving away prizes.

Image: Austria’s Eurovision entry

Teya and Salena will perform their (and this is real) Ode to American author Edgar Allan Poe.

The pair explained to Sky News that the idea of ​​playing a song about Poe’s ghost came about in a pretty unconventional way. The first pitch of the contest.

“We wanted to make people laugh during the listening session. We had about an hour left so we thought, ‘Oh, let’s do another song just for fun’.

“And Edgar Allan Poe, he’s the epitome of the struggling artist we know so much about. We put our experiences into songs and that’s how it is.”

Image: Australia’s Voyager during the Eurovision party in Amsterdam. Photo: Dutch Height/Shutterstock

Australian act Voyager has also been soaked in London vibes, having previously held Eurovision parties in Madrid and Amsterdam.

The veteran prog metal group said their songs were “synthetic” and “Duran Duran but heavy”. It’s complete with a screaming chorus and a guitar solo.

And what is their message to people who question why the country is a part of the show?

“Australia is a country of immigrants and there are many Europeans living in Australia.

“It makes sense for Australia to enter the Eurovision Song Contest.”

The show will be held in Liverpool, but of course Ukraine won the last contest. However, due to the ongoing war there, organizers decided it was unsafe to perform on Ukrainian soil, so after Sam Ryder in the UK, the BBC instead hosted it. I placed second in last year’s competition.

The week (yes, the whole week) begins with the first semi-final on May 9, the second semi-final two days later, and the final on May 13, hosted by Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina. and Graham Norton.

