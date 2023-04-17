British Government “Promoting Scotland in New York”





Scottish Secretary of State John Lamont visited the United States to promote culture, investment and trade during Tartan Week. We were able to confirm to him that the 8.6 million people the UK government has just awarded the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to are “just what they asked for”. ” Establish new Fringe HQ in Edinburgh. John Lamont speaking at Bryant Park, New York. PHOTO Martin P McAdam

It was the first UK government visit to the event in over a decade.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of National Tartan Day this year, Tartan Week is a celebration of Scottish heritage in the Big Apple. It highlights the relationship between Scotland and America, and those participating include academics, universities, clans, dancers, fife and drums, and of course representatives of the Celtic Canines on the streets of Manhattan.

Mr. Lamont spoke to The Edinburgh Reporter at Bryant Park, where many performers are entertaining the crowd. He said: “Here in New York, this Tartan Week is an amazing week. There are many events, including a big one that I’m going to for the first time. A parade on Saturday where I can wear my Lamont tartan truss. In addition, I have had several meetings with companies and organizations that have close ties to Scotland to understand how those connections have developed over the years, in some cases, and how they can be developed for the future. ”

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Representative PHOTO Martin P McAdam at New York Tartan Day Parade

Regarding the $8.6 million funding for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, he confirmed that the funding was awarded to help the Fringe Society develop the new building and more details would emerge at the right time. Mr Lamont confirmed to The Edinburgh Reporter that the money was applied by the association to help develop a new headquarters to accommodate all staff, and that the funding recognizes the importance of Edinburgh and Scotland as well as the fringe. . Even in the rest of England.

Following yesterday’s announcement, there are still many details to deal with. You’re not moving to a posh new office! We will be able to share more information early next week. We understand the news interest and are working quickly to answer questions.

— Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society (@EdFringeSociety) March 16, 2023

The Fringe Society initially said it didn’t get the “perfect new office,” but in a later statement made it clear that they were indeed moving into a new building. Perhaps they would have kept on knowing if the minister had applied for the funding as suggested to us.

The statement said: media.

“The funding announced this week comes from the UK Government’s Capital Investment Fund. It is not a revenue fund, so it is fenced off so that it can only be used for capital expenditures.”

The cabinet minister took the tour with performers from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Comprised of two flutists, a violinist and four dancers, the troupe is all female. It was the first time tattoos were represented in New York.

Royal Edinburgh Military Tatto Dancers PHOTO Martin P McAdam at Bryant Park

The minister has also been involved in a number of other events including:

A recreation of the 1st Tartan Week Parade that marched from the British Consulate to the United Nations Plaza 25 years ago. These included performers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Hosted a reception with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Edinburgh Festival Fringe with CEO Shona McCarthy to showcase the best of Scottish art and culture. Refreshments at the event will be served with Johnnie Walker Scotch whiskey. Participate in a panel discussion on renewable energy and the drive for Net Zero, hosted by the Scottish North American Business Council and featuring representatives from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Organized roundtable discussions with members of the financial services industry.

The government said ministers’ attendance at Tartan Week underscores the importance of the relationship between Scotland and the United States, the important contributions Scottish Americans have made to American society and our many trade ties. The USA is Scotland’s top export market, with recent figures showing $5 billion in services exports, $4 billion in goods exports and over $1 billion in beverages alone.

UK Scotland Minister John Lamont said: “It is a great pleasure to represent the UK Government at Tartan Week in New York. A fantastic opportunity to celebrate Scotland’s rich cultural heritage and world-class exports, whether it’s financial services, scotch or silid dancing. The relationship between Scotland and the United States is strong and long lasting, and events like this demonstrate a lasting and important friendship between the two countries.”

Minister for Business and Trade Nigel Huddleston said, “Our trade relationship with the United States is very important as Scottish companies export billions of pounds worth of high-quality goods and services each year.

“Events like Tartan Week not only help us celebrate these relationships, but also help us further strengthen our relationships with US buyers.

“We have already made encouraging progress in removing barriers to trade at the state and federal levels and the UK Government will continue to do its best for Scottish businesses and consumers.”

Jason Barrett, Chief Operating Officer of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “We are delighted to be invited by our Scotland office to attend New York’s 25th Tartan Week. The opportunity for tattoo artists to share Scotland and its military traditions while marching alongside other exceptional local and international Scottish organizations underscores our ambition to share our rich heritage with the world.”

The British government said in a press release about the visit that it “relentlessly works globally to promote and protect Scotland’s interests”. It also reminds us of our network of 282 missions in 180 countries and territories. The British diplomat “represents the interests of Britain as a whole, generating trade and investment and proudly promoting Scotland’s rich culture and heritage.”

The UK government also reminded us that it is working to remove barriers to trade with the US through a series of national-level MoUs, and more are expected in the coming months. “There have been major trade breakthroughs at the federal level, including the removal of restrictions preventing high-quality Scottish beef from being sold in the United States and the elimination of the 25 per cent tariff on British steel by resolving the Section 232 tariff dispute.” .

The Tartan Parade on Saturday, April 15th was a highly visible event for Scots and Scots in New York City, drawing thousands of spectators and 3,600 people who marched down Sixth Avenue each year. The event has become a Big Apple tradition and is a testament to Scotland’s enduring cultural heritage in the United States.

The Edinburgh Reporter reached out to Festival Fringe for comment and requested an interview with CEO Shona McCarthy before and during Tartan Week.

The SNP said the UK government was “paranoid and insecure” about Scotland having a strong voice on the world stage amid attempts to block Scotland’s international involvement. In a letter to British diplomats, Foreign Secretary James Cleverley warned that other countries should not arrange meetings with Holyrood.

Who did we see at New York's Tartan Day? Many from Edinburgh from Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson to Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray, Lord Lyon King of Arms and Lothian MSP and Chairman Alison Johnstone. And there were many more, including the Bay City Rollers troupe…

Superheroes unite! Edinburgh's sci-fi fans are in for a treat as Comic-Con takes place over two free days on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th May in the St James Quarter. Starting at 10am on the first day, the B3 car park is transformed into a hub of activity.

Brogan Hay and Carrie McGorm won Parks Motor Group, Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) Player of the Month for March 2022/23. Hay became the third Scottish international to win the award in August/September 2019 and April 2021, becoming the only SWPL player to win the award.

BSN Series, Scotland Group: Berwick Bandits 38, Glasgow Tigers 51 Glasgows Benjamin Basso's impeccable performance saw the Glasgow Tigers win 51-38 and the Berwick Bandits greatly disappointed the home crowd. It was an unforgettable night for the rising Danish star to set an amazing max record with 6 perfect rides…

A selection of rare objects by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, one of the greatest designers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, will go on sale Wednesday 19th April online and in Edinburgh. Design Sold after 1860. Standing next to the bed…

