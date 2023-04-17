Reviews | The United States must relearn how to tell its story to the world





Robert M. Gates served as Secretary of Defense from 2006 to 2011 and is Chairman of the Gates Global Policy Center in partnership with William & Mary.

In the long fight ahead with Russia and China, American military power will be of the utmost importance, but non-military instruments of power will be critical to our ability to compete and win as well. The most crucial instrument of this type is economic, the importance of which is widely recognized as both the executive and Congress strive to promote strong growth and technological superiority.

We have, however, seriously neglected other instruments of power that were fundamental to winning the Cold War: telling our story to the world, telling the truth to the populations of countries ruled by authoritarian governments and exposing the disinformation disseminated by these same governments.

Strategic communications and engagement with foreign audiences and leaders is essential to shaping the global political environment in ways that support and advance US national interests. In this crucial arena of competition, however, Russia and China revolve around us.

Russia’s militarized attempt to overturn the Cold War verdict and resurrect its empire relied heavily on propaganda and disinformation to spread false narratives among its own people and those outside its borders, as well as to undermine the West’s coherence and resolve. Because Russia has no positive narrative to offer, its strategic communications aimed at other countries primarily attack the United States and the West, and serve as spoilers intended to disrupt and divide.

China has taken a much more comprehensive approach. He built an extraordinary global operation of strategic communications and foreign influence, committing huge sums of money to build a modern media apparatus for domestic and global audiences. China’s Xinhua news agency has nearly 180 offices around the world (and there’s not a single country on the planet that isn’t reached by one or more Chinese radio, TV or online stations). Chinese companies are buying stakes in national media in many countries, including in Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia. Chinese TV and radio shows, websites, and publications are readily available in the United States, but there is no reciprocity in China. More than 500 Confucius Institutes, apparently established to promote Chinese language and culture, have spread China’s message around the world. The magnitude of the overall effort and the multiple mechanisms used is unparalleled.

In contrast, the post-Cold War United States largely dismantled its strategic communications and engagement capabilities. The U.S. Information Agency, our main instrument for engaging foreign audiences throughout the Cold War, with a presence in 150 countries, was abolished in 1999. Parts of it were split between the Department of state and most of our know-how and key structures. to engage foreign audiences have been left to atrophy. The lack of priority attention given to U.S. strategic communications and engagement over the years is most strikingly demonstrated by the fact that the post of undersecretary in the State Department responsible for overseeing these efforts is not has had no Senate-confirmed occupant 40% of the time since its inception. created in 1999 and 90% of the time under Donald Trump and President Biden.

US strategic communications and public diplomacy are fragmented among 14 agencies and 48 commissions. Yet the State Department, which should be leading this train, lacks not only the necessary resources in dollars and people, but also, and above all, the authority to coordinate, integrate, and synchronize these disparate and unfocused efforts. Moreover, there is no whole-of-government communication and international engagement strategy, and certainly no sense of urgency. In short, the country that invented public relations is being overtaken in the world by an authoritarian Russia and an increasingly totalitarian China.

Our approach must be different from theirs. Our advantage over the Soviet Union in strategic communications during the Cold War was that the USIA and our broadcasters such as Voice of America simply told the truth. We must continue to do so. However, at that time we had an enthusiastic audience in the USSR and Eastern Europe. Today’s global audience is more skeptical, so we need to develop new approaches to effectively convey our message.

The solution is not to recreate the USIA on which the world evolved. But a number of steps can be taken to significantly improve the current dismal situation, some strategic, some operational. Many of them could be implemented immediately by the president, while others would require congressional action.

Above all, the White House and State Department should develop a global engagement plan for strategic communications to explicitly advance US national security interests. This plan should include a roadmap for engagement with foreign audiences and leaders focused particularly on sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America. This plan should be underpinned by a significant expansion of people-to-people exchange programs that send American musicians, sports personalities and artists abroad and bring foreign students to the United States, with government support for efforts private in these areas.

Furthermore, we need more aggressive efforts to break through the digital communications firewalls that allow China and Russia to spread false narratives within their borders unchecked by independent opinion. We should also allocate additional resources to the State Departments Global Engagement Center, the organization tasked with exposing and discrediting foreign disinformation. These measures, among others, would allow us to focus our strategic communication efforts.

Operationally, the Senate should quickly confirm Elizabeth Allen, the President’s nominee for Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy. The President should empower the Secretary and, in particular, this Under Secretary of State to synchronize the overseas strategic engagement efforts of all elements of the executive branch, including the high-spending Department of Defense. more for these programs than the State Department but is disconnected from our diplomatic strategies. Biden should also appoint a senior National Security Council official with the responsibility (and authority) to ensure strategic communications is an integral part of every NSC decision-making process. The president and Congress must ensure that the secretary of state is empowered to provide broad policy direction to the Global Media Agency, which manages all US foreign programming. Finally, our allies have their own strategic communications capabilities, and we need further efforts to coordinate our mutual capabilities, perhaps through a new office at NATO.

But this is only a set of startup actions. It will take more to strengthen this essential instrument of American power, an instrument that was essential to our success during the Cold War and will be even more important in the global competition that lies before us.

