US warship sails through Taiwan Strait after Chinese war games | Military News





The USS Milius made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Navy said.

A US warship crossed the Taiwan Strait in what the country’s navy described as a routine transit, just days after China ended its last war games around the island.

In a statement on Monday, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.

The warship made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait through waters where freedoms of navigation and overflight on the high seas apply in accordance with international law, he said.

The ships’ transit demonstrates Washington’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, he added.

China said on Monday it had tracked a US warship through the Taiwan Strait, adding that Washington had expedited the transit.

Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Chinese military, said troops in the region remain on high alert at all times and will resolutely uphold national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability. .

China claims Taiwan as its territory and has pledged to bring the island under its control one day. It also claims the entire Taiwan Strait as its territorial waters.

He officially ended his three-day drill around Taiwan last Monday, where he practiced precision strikes and blocked off the island.

He held the drills to express his anger over the meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, seeing it as interference in China’s internal affairs and state support. United to Taiwan’s separate identity from China.

The US Navy sails warships through the Taiwan Strait about once a month and regularly conducts similar freedom of navigation missions in the disputed South China Sea.

Last week, the USS Milius sailed near one of the largest man-made and Chinese-controlled islands in the South China Sea, Mischief Reef.

Beijing denounced it as illegal.

China has continued its military activities around Taiwan since the end of the exercises, albeit on a reduced scale.

On Monday morning, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it spotted 18 Chinese military aircraft and four warships operating around Taiwan in the past 24 hours.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan’s government rejects China’s territorial claims and says only islanders can decide their future.

