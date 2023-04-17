



Britain today condemned the politically motivated conviction and sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a dual British national, in a Moscow court.

Vladimir Kara-Murza is a Russian opposition politician, journalist, and human rights activist who has received wide recognition for his work, including the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize.

He had previously faced two attempts to poison him. Kara-Murza was arrested and imprisoned by Russian authorities in April 2022. involvement in undesirable organizations; And he is sentenced to 25 years in Russian today for treason.

The Office for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development today summoned Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin. The UK will make it clear that it regards Mr Kara-Murza’s conviction as a violation of Russia’s international obligations to human rights, including the right to a fair trial.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Vladimir Kara-Murza has courageously condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine in blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Russia’s lack of commitment to the protection of fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, is cause for concern. We continue to urge Russia to comply with its international obligations, including Vladimir Kara-Murza’s right to adequate medical care.

I salute Mr Kara-Murza and his family, including his wife Evgenia, and her unwavering dedication to furthering her husband’s cause on the international stage. Britain will continue to support them and demand Kara-Murza’s immediate release.

Britain has already sanctioned a judge who previously presided over a trial for alleged human rights violations and will consider further steps to hold those involved in the detention and abuse of Vladimir Kara-Murzas accountable.

Background British embassy officials attended Mr Kara-Murza’s court hearings in Moscow throughout the year. FCDO officials have consistently raised the Kara-Murzas case with the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian embassy, ​​and will continue to do so. The head of the prison where Mr. Kara-Murza is being held, along with international partners under the 2020 global human rights regime, has been complicit in human rights violations against Sergei Magnitsky, the UK has triggered the OSCE’s Moscow mechanism. A campaign of repression against its own people. We also adopted the report’s recommendations and helped secure a UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur. They will be tasked with conducting country visits, taking action on reported violations and concerns of a broader nature, raising public awareness and providing advice for technical cooperation.

