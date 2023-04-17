US components found in Russian and Iranian military technology





Western companies quickly closed their operations in Russia after the country’s military invasion of Ukraine last February. But American and European microelectronic technology continues to fuel the Kremlin war.

Key components from more than a dozen Western countries have been found in military equipment used by Russian forces in Ukraine, according to a study by the British academic journal Royal United Services Institute. A separate report by independent research group Conflict Armament Research analyzed the components of four Iranian-made drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, used by Russia in Ukraine and found that the vast majority of technological devices came from of American companies.

The two reports help demonstrate how much the multi-billion dollar, decades-long military modernization programs in Iran and Russia have depended on semiconductors made by American companies. The research challenges both countries’ domestic capabilities in microelectronics manufacturing and demonstrates the illicit supply and misuse of semiconductors by foreign entities.

“For the Russian systems, I think we have just over 50% of the components that are branded by US-based entities,” said Damien Spleeters, CAR’s deputy chief operating officer. “For Iranian systems, it’s over 80 percent.”

Qaem-5 precision-guided munition, documented by Conflict Armament Research in Ukraine.

Source: Conflict Armament Research

Spleeters said he has personally traveled to Ukraine seven times to investigate and trace sources of microelectronics used in advanced weapons like Iranian-made drones.

“With just screwdrivers and wrenches and so on, we’re just going to open these systems up and take them apart to get to every component,” Spleeters said.

He and his colleagues take thousands of photos of the parts before rebuilding the weapon in a process he likened to “an IKEA system”.

Russia’s supply of equipment, such as UAV drones from Iran, “underscores the challenges” the country faces in “replacing equipment lost or expended since the start of the large-scale invasion of Iran.” Ukraine by Russia,” according to RUSI researchers.

Shahed-131 UAV documented by Conflict Armament Research in Ukraine.

Source: Conflict Armament Research

About 70% of the 450 components that RUSI examined from more than 27 different weapon systems, platforms, radios and equipment were manufactured by American companies.

Almost half of the components came from Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Microchip Technology, Onsemi, Intel, Xilinx (recently acquired by AMD) and Cypress Semiconductor (now owned by Germany’s Infineon Tech). According to the RUSI report, products from Analog Devices and Texas Instruments were the most common in weapon systems.

All of these U.S.-listed companies told CNBC they had halted shipments of goods to Russia, Belarus and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine in accordance with U.S. restrictions.

Trade Restrictions

The United States and Iran have a history of trade restrictions that goes back decades.

The current economic sanctions restricting imports and exports between the two countries were first imposed in 2012. They have been updated several times over the years, prohibiting almost all types of trade in goods and services , with the exception of those intended for humanitarian aid and information services. Even exempt categories still require a specialized license from the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

While many of the toughest sanctions imposed on Russia only began after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, many exports to the country have been restricted since at least 2014, when Russia violated Ukrainian sovereignty for the first time by annexing the country’s eastern peninsula, Crimea.

In the decade that followed, American semiconductor components again found their way into Russian weapons.

A date marking on a Qaem-5 ammunition, documented by investigators from Conflict Armament Research in Ukraine.

Source: Conflict Armament Research

“For the Russian systems, we see that a lot of these components were made between 2014 and 2021. And for the Iranian systems, we found a lot of components made in 2021, 2020, and then we also have components from 2022.” said CAR’s Spleeters.

The most recent games show how Iran and Russia were able to circumvent US restrictions, according to analyzes carried out by CAR and RUSI.

Even more troublesome, according to this research: some of the components discovered are classified as dual-use goods, with so-called export control classification numbers on the trade control list. This means that a chip could be legally sold to one country for consumer or commercial use, only to be resold to a company in another country in the secondary market for military use. This type of rerouting of goods is known as cross-docking and poses three problems, according to industry experts.

Firstly, it is more difficult for manufacturers and governments to trace end users, and secondly, it raises questions about the effectiveness of existing export controls given that many of these products have been produced recently and would be fell under stricter regulations. Additionally, it underscores that an outright ban is likely unfeasible, given the dual use of some chips needed for commercial products.

Circuit boards from four different Russian military equipment found in Ukraine by Conflict Armament Research investigators.

Source: Conflict Armament Research

All seven U.S. chipmakers contacted by CNBC for comment condemned the unauthorized diversion of their products to countries including Russia and Iran.

An AMD spokesperson said the company would take “immediate action in accordance with our contractual terms” if any of its products were found to be sold in those countries or regions.

Onsemi called the export control violations a “material breach” and said they “could result in the termination of our contractual relationship with our business partners.”

Texas Instruments said it does not “support or condone” the use of its products “in applications for which they were not designed.”

An Intel spokesperson said, “We don’t always know or can control what products our customers create or what applications end users may develop,” but stressed that the chipmaker “does not support or tolerates our products being used to violate human rights.”

Analog Devices said it takes unintentional misuse of its products “very seriously” and is strengthening its efforts to address these issues by “implementing enhanced monitoring and auditing processes and taking enforcement action where appropriate.” “.

Microchip Technology said it uses “various methods, including screening customers against restricted party lists” to help prevent illegal use of its products.

And Infineon said it has ordered its global channel partners “to prevent shipments and implement measures that will prevent any diversion of Infineon’s products or services contrary to the sanctions”, adding that it reiterated this position ” several times”.

Responsibility

Although semiconductor companies and CNBC government officials have acknowledged that the unauthorized use of US chips is a serious problem, experts cannot agree on who is to blame.

“I don’t think most of the bad behavior is with the manufacturer…It’s the ultimate buyers where I think you have the real problem,” said Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., Ranking Member of the House Standing Select Committee on Intelligence.

“I think our supply chains are really so fundamentally weak,” said Nazak Nikakhtar, partner at law firm Wiley Rein and former assistant secretary for industry and analysis at the International Trade Administration. “What I see too often is companies just saying, ‘It’s not my problem. I have a good compliance mechanism. It’s somebody else’s fault. ‘”

Others, however, blame what they say is a lack of government oversight.

“The Department of Commerce has been lax on export controls for too long, sending essential supplies like chips to third parties it knows will turn around and sell these materials to opposing militaries. cease,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark, who serves on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “We should deny export licenses to companies if we even suspect they are helping our enemies evade US sanctions.”

Electronic components documented by Conflict Armament Research investigators in Ukraine.

Source: Conflict Armament Research

A Commerce Department spokesperson said officials are aware of the issue of transshipment of microelectronics and other goods. In response to the war in Ukraine, the department formed what it calls a “Global Export Controls Coalition,” made up of 38 international partners, many of whom were key Russian trading partners before the invasion of Ukraine. ‘Ukraine.

The group’s goal is to siphon off Russian access to many products by implementing the same level of trade restrictions across the group.

“We are constantly in communication with our allies and our interagency partners. We are constantly monitoring as much as we can, using all sources of information we have access to, to try to stay ahead of the game and close as many illicit sites networks as we can,” the ministry spokesperson said.

Closer cooperation from U.S. allies could help reduce the extent to which these components end up in the hands of bad actors, according to Nikakhtar.

“Allies’ commitment to issuing press releases and declaring their intention to do something is one thing, but in reality, rubber must respect the road. Allies must reorganize their system to ensure that technologies do not are not exported,” she said. “And the United States must lead.”

Correction: Conflict Armament Research is an independent research group. An earlier version of this story misrepresented the organization.

