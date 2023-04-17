The UK seeks to mine a rich seam of potentially important clean tech minerals.





British geologists have identified eight promising sites to uncover minerals vital to clean energy technologies as one of the first steps towards realizing a national plan to increase raw material supply security.

According to a report prepared on behalf of the government by the British Geological Survey, the area from the highlands of Scotland to the south west of England has the right geology to produce 18 metals and minerals, including cobalt and lithium. Funded the UK Critical Minerals Information Center.

The mapping of possible mineral deposits is the first time the UK has systematically identified geological potential for resources needed to produce electric vehicle batteries, semiconductors and wind turbines.

Eimear Deady, a mineral resources geologist at BGS, said the UK has geological potential for important minerals, but has not been fully explored. Historical exploration of key commodities such as copper, lead, zinc and gold has been plentiful, and important minerals have not been considered.

Deady described the study as the first comprehensive mapping of its kind, but warned that any discovery would require follow-up exploration and producing the metal on an industrial scale would take 10 to 15 years.

BGS also emphasized that their study only considered geology, meaning that economic, environmental or social factors could inhibit resource exploitation, even if further exploration would identify significant deposits.

The UK is almost entirely dependent on imports to meet its critical mineral needs. The government considers essential minerals, including rare earths, silicon and magnesium, to be crucial in spurring clean energy and advanced technologies such as semiconductors, and supply security is at risk.

Concerns over China’s control of resource supply chains have increased since Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe last year. In July 2022, the UK published its first important commodities strategy, which was refreshed last month to take into account the heightened geopolitical competition following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Five of the eight promising locations named by BGS are outside the UK. Two sites are in Scotland, providing opportunities for potentially new mineral resources around Loch Maree and parts of the central Highlands and Aberdeenshire as hydrocarbon production declines.

Northern Ireland and parts of Wales are also promising for key metals in EV batteries: cobalt, nickel and manganese.

Three districts in England Cumbria, North Pennines and Southwest may contain lithium, graphite and antimony.

All eight locations have been historically mined or are currently being explored. Nearly all metal extraction in Britain ended in the 1960s, but FTSE 100 group Anglo American is developing a multibillion-pound fertilizer mine in North Yorkshire, its largest project in decades.

Listed on London’s Junior Aim market, Tungsten West is also reviving tungsten and tin mines near Plymouth.

But analysts have warned that without addressing supply chain resilience, the UK’s attempt to exploit its geological deposits risks failing due to a lack of domestic mineral processing and manufacturing industries.

In particular, the UK has had difficulties attracting private companies to invest in battery factories, which will serve as the basis for the transition of the automobile industry to electric vehicles.

Deady said he would leave the UK if there was no one to buy the mineral from.

