UPDATE: US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait





This post has been updated with a statement from the PLA Eastern Theater Command

A US missile destroyer passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, according to a statement from the US 7th Fleet.

The Japan-based USS Milius (DDG-69) conducted a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on April 16 (local time) in waters where freedoms of navigation and overflight on the high seas apply in accordance to international law, reads the declaration of the 7th Fleet. The ship transited through a corridor in the strait which lies beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state. Milius’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US military flies, sails and operates wherever international law permits.

Contrary to international law, China requires permission from foreign warships to transit through the strait.

The Milius transit is the first announced transit through the Taiwan Strait since the passage of the guided missile USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) in January, USNI News previously reported.

Milius sailed past the Paracel Islands chain last month in a freedom of navigation operation that has been contested by Chinese officials.

The transit comes a week after the People’s Liberation Army surrounded Taiwan for a series of exercises that included carrier sorties from the aircraft carrier CNS Shandong (17).

The Chinese joint sword drills followed shortly after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a visit to the United States that included a meeting with McCarthy in California. After the visit ended, the PLA staged strikes and a blockade of Taiwan during the drills, USNI News reported last week.

The Chinese drills included launching 80 J-15 Flying Shark fighter missions, according to Japanese officials, USNI News reported at the time.

At the time, Chinese officials said, “We strongly oppose any form of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan and any visit by the head of Taiwan authorities to the United States under any name or pretext. whatever,” read an earlier statement from the Chinese ministry. of National Defence. We firmly oppose any contact by the US parties with the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in any form that violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three US-China joint communiques.

In a statement on Monday, the PLA Eastern Command said the Chinese were monitoring the Milius transit crossing.

“The troops of the PLA Southern Theater Command will always remain on high alert and resolutely safeguard China’s national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability,” reads a statement from the senior colonel of the Shi Yi army.

