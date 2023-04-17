Japan’s James Cleverly | foreign policy





James Cleverly arrived in Japan for the G7 foreign ministers’ summit to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific as the UK government increases its focus on the post-Brexit region.

Foreign ministers from countries including the United States and France and their counterparts will hold high-level talks about closer security and defense ties in the face of China’s growing aggression in the Pacific.

The government’s updated integration review last month reinforced the post-Brexit trend towards the region as a permanent pillar of British foreign policy to create a democratic counterweight to China.

The visit comes after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested on a flight back from China last week that Europe should not get caught up in a confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan. British officials stressed that the situation is a global concern.

Last month, Britain joined the 11-member Asia-Pacific trading bloc, which includes Japan and Australia, after nearly two years of negotiations as part of an effort to agree a global trade deal after leaving the European Union.

Image of FCDO by James Cleverly in Japan.

But critics say the impact will be limited, and official estimates suggest it will only add $1.8 billion a year to the economy after 10 years, less than 1% of UK GDP.

China, which is already part of the Alternative Pacific Trade Agreement, has applied to join, but The Guardian understands that Britain is among the likely members to veto, and the United States withdrew from the agreement on day one of Donald Trump’s. Inaugurated in 2017.

Cleverly will visit the Pacific Islands and New Zealand for the first time since Britain entered into a trade partnership, and the first visit to some islands by a British foreign secretary since the 1970s, officials said he would offer. We support climate change response.

He is expected to announce that the UK will strike a strategic balance with China alongside the US, Japan and Australia as members of the Blue Dot Network, which will help attract private investment by certifying high-quality infrastructure projects in developing countries. Belt and road initiatives across Africa.

Prior to his arrival, the Foreign Secretary said: As competition intensifies in the region, it is more important than ever to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. It is very important to the UK, its economy, security and values.

During this visit, I will further strengthen my commitment to friends in the Pacific countries to work to promote peace and prosperity in the region.

At the three-day summit ahead of the G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May, the G7 foreign ministers in Karuizawa, including Anthony Blinken of the United States and Francis Catherine Colonna, also held a three-day summit meeting to support Ukraine, which is fighting against Russia’s invasion. seem to focus on support.

FCDO published a Japanese manga-style manga about Cleverly’s visit. This cartoon shows him getting off a plane in Tokyo. Then, take the bullet train emblazoned with the words Wwhooosshhh! to the G7 summit in Karuizawa.

This is Cleverly’s third visit to Japan. His association with the country dates back to 2010. Back then, as youth deputy mayor of Boris Johnson City Hall, he was the highest-ranking politician when a delegation from Tokyo arrived on a quiet Friday afternoon to seek advice on the bid for the 2020 Olympics. .

Although surprised by officials’ requests to meet with visiting dignitaries, he stressed his focus on community, heritage and facilities and shared ideas about Tokyo, answering several of their questions about how London won the 2012 Olympics. .

Cleverly gave little thought to it until three years later, when Tokyo won the 2020 Olympic bid, she was invited to lunch by the Japanese ambassador in London. , and invited him to Japan as thanks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/apr/16/james-cleverly-in-japan-for-g7-as-uk-tilts-towards-pacific-post-brexit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related