



The UK has an inherently anti-mathematics mindset that has stymied efforts to improve numeracy, Rishi Sunak said as he relaunched plans to make mathematics education compulsory by the age of 18.

In a speech to students, teachers and others in north London scheduled for Monday, the prime minister is expected to argue that not considering numeracy as a basic skill like reading is costing the UK economy dearly.

We need to change this anti-mathematics mindset. According to an excerpt from a speech pre-briefed by Downing Street, Sunak said we should begin to appreciate numeracy, a key skill as essential as reading.

I’m not going to sit back and allow the cultural sense that it’s okay to be bad at math to put our kids at a disadvantage. My campaign to change the national approach to mathematics is not a good one. It’s about changing the value of math in this country.

In another speech in early January, Sunak laid out plans for the first time to make it compulsory for everyone to study mathematics in some form by the age of 18, rather than at least 16 now.

Critics, including the opposition, said the promise was meaningless without a coherent plan, including funding to recruit and train more math teachers.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said it was not yet known how many additional math teachers would be needed. Because this will depend on the recommendation of a new expert advisory group that will shape the content and help determine whether a new mathematics qualification is needed. .

Keegan is confident that the government can hire more math teachers despite not meeting existing recruitment targets, pointing to scholarship schemes and other incentives for the subject.

She said it was a relatively recent introduction to BBC Radio 4’s Today program. So while I know they have been impacted by the pandemic I still believe they will work.

Another route, she added, is as a math and physics education apprentice. It will attract young people who want to earn money and learn at the same time and not go to college, or people who need to earn money and learn. You can also do education as a second subject.

Sunak is expected to point to statistics showing that the UK has below average water power among industrialized countries.

Growing the economy over the next 20 years instead of the next 2 cannot allow poor arithmetic to cost the economy tens of billions of dollars a year or make people twice as likely to be unemployed as able-bodied. Numeracy, he says.

We must fundamentally change our education system to give young people the knowledge and skills they need and enable our businesses to compete with the best in the world.

This change doesn’t come overnight. Math teachers need to be recruited and trained.

The government has set up an advisory panel of mathematicians, education experts and business representatives, who promise to advise on what arithmetic is needed and whether to establish new math qualifications for people aged 16 to 18.

“Once again the Prime Minister needs to show his hard work,” said Shadow Education Minister Bridget Phillipson. “We cannot deliver on this reheated and empty promise without more math teachers.” But after 13 years of failing our children, the Conservative government is repeatedly missing its target for new math teachers, widening the math achievement gap and leaving many existing teachers.

