South Korea, US and Japan hold drills as North Korea slams US ‘nuclear blackmail’





SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) – South Korea, the United States and Japan held joint naval missile defense drills on Monday to improve responses to North Korean threats, as Pyongyang accuses Washington of stepping up ” nuclear blackmail” with military exercises.

The three nations agreed in talks in Washington on Friday to hold regular missile defense and anti-submarine drills in their efforts to boost diplomatic and military cooperation.

North Korea on Friday tested a new solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that experts say would make it easier to launch missiles with little warning, as part of an increase in its military activity in recent weeks.

Hours after the trilateral exercises, Ri Pyong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling party’s Central Military Commission, issued a statement criticizing the United States for convening a meeting of the UN Security Council in subject of his ICBM test.

The North’s weapon development was a self-defense measure against the United States, Ri said. He accused Washington of bringing regional tensions “to the brink of explosion” with military exercises simulating a “preemptive nuclear attack and all-out war” against the North.

The recent deployment of US strategic bombers was “clear evidence that the US nuclear threat and blackmail against us has reached a level that cannot be overlooked”, Ri said.

“If the United States ignores our repeated warnings and pursues actions that endanger the Korean Peninsula’s security environment, we will take the necessary steps to make it feel a clearer security crisis and an insurmountable threat,” he said. he added.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council at Monday’s meeting: “Let’s be clear, our legitimate efforts to defend ourselves against escalating actions repeated actions by the DPRK in no way justify the illegal behavior of the DPRK”.

North Korea – officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) – has been under UN sanctions over its missile and nuclear programs since 2006.

DEAD END

After years of unity, the 15-member UN Security Council is now at an impasse over how to deal with Pyongyang. The United States and several other members want the council to toughen sanctions on Pyongyang, but veto powers Russia and China oppose it.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called Monday’s meeting “useless”, adding that it would “just make the situation worse”. Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said the situation on the Korean Peninsula is at a crossroads.

“The United States and its allies should stop provocative military exercises,” Zhang told Reuters. “The other thing, which is also very urgent, is the resumption of dialogue.”

Monday’s drills in international waters between Korea and Japan involve South Korea’s 7,600-ton destroyer Aegis Yulgok Yi I, US guided-missile destroyer Benfold and Japanese destroyer Atago, also equipped with Aegis radar systems.

The effort focuses on mastering response procedures, from detection and tracking to information sharing, creating a virtual target in a scenario involving a North Korean ballistic missile challenge, the South Navy said. -Korean.

Pyongyang has threatened “more practical and offensive” action as South Korean and US forces have carried out annual spring drills since March, some involving Japan, which the North has described as a rehearsal for nuclear war.

Separately, the air forces of South Korea and the United States are due to begin 12-day exercises on Monday.

Also on Monday, South Korea and Japan resumed “two plus two” talks of senior diplomatic and security officials in Seoul after a five-year hiatus, as their ties ease after a years-long feud over war history issues.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is committed to advancing relations with Japan beyond the past, visited Tokyo in March for the first time in 12 years as leader of South Korea.

