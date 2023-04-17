Apply now to become KPMG’s next generation of technology innovators.





After successfully supporting disruptive companies in the UK, KPMG’s Private Enterprise division launched an annual search to find the UK’s most exciting tech innovators a decade later.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the competition has uncovered UK technology innovators including What3Words, SafetoNet, FIDOTech and 2022 winner HiiROC, who won the Global Finals at the Web Summit.

Highlighting numerous tech success stories from around the country, the competition is now in its third year of global presence and has expanded to include tech innovators competing in more than 20 countries representing major regions of the world.

The competition is now open to expand your business from infancy to accelerated growth. They are invited to present their innovations and present their growth ambitions to a panel of regional and global industry experts. Initial qualifiers will be held regionally to find finalist innovators representing the best across the UK, who will be invited to a gala event to find outstanding UK tech innovators in 2023.

Warren Middleton, Senior Partner at KPMG UK’s Emerging Giants Center of Excellence, commented on the competition: , grow and attract many self-developed disruptors. Innovation is now firmly on the agenda of business and policy makers as an important contributor to the health and wealth of our economy and the competition is a great platform to help showcase, recognize and celebrate the outstanding technologies being developed across the UK. no see.

He added: Now in its 10th year, the competition features an impressive list of alumni who have achieved tremendous global success, investment and growth in a variety of technology fields, and we can’t wait to see what innovations the competition will unveil. This is an incredible opportunity to help future unicorns take their business to the next level and give fast-growing tech companies access to important networks they won’t want to miss.

Competition is open to pure technology, technology-assisted, technology-driven or technology-driven businesses. Participants will have the opportunity to be recognized as one of the UK’s most successful technology innovators. Selected companies will receive a customized version of the KPMG Access Program for fast-growing companies, exclusive networking opportunities among industry experts, peers and other technology innovators.

The UK’s Tech Innovator winner and the winners from each of the other participating countries will advance to the Global Tech Innovator finals at Web Summit 2023 to compete on a global stage.

Hull-based HiiROC was named UK Tech Innovator 2022 and won the global competition at the Web Summit in Lisbon. CEO Tim Davies, who delivered the winning pitch, said: A great reward for all the hard work and a lot of appreciation from our shareholders. It also provided a great opportunity to highlight our innovative new process for making low-cost, zero-emissions hydrogen to a much wider audience, including potential partners, suppliers, investors, advisors and policy makers.

The contest was truly impressive, featuring incredible businesses and inspiring leaders. We had great support from the KPMG Private Enterprise UK team at every step of the process and continued to support us through our follow-up access program.

Applications for the UK competition are now open here.

