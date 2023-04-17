US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) The U.S. Navy navigates a warship through the Taiwan Strait in its first known transit since China conducted an encirclement exercise around self-governing Taiwan.

The US 7th Fleet said transit through the strait by the USS Milius on Sunday was routine. The cruisers transited through a corridor in the strait that lies beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state, the statement said.

Last week, China concluded large-scale air and sea exercises in the strait in retaliation for the meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US President Kevin McCarthy on April 5 in California. China said on Wednesday that the drills simulating an encirclement of Taiwan were meant to be a stark warning to the self-governing island’s pro-independence politicians and their foreign supporters.

China protested the transit on Monday, saying the US transit was public hype and the Eastern Theater Command was ready at all times to resolutely safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security, regional peace and stability, according to a statement from the spokesperson for Eastern Theater Commands. Shi Yilu.

China has stepped up its military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, sending fighter jets and navy ships to the island almost daily. After former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last August, China has sent more and more military vessels over the center line of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary accepted for decades. . This growing pressure from China has given greater attention to Taiwan in the world.

Visiting French lawmaker Eric Bothorel, who arrived in Taipei on Monday, said the world is watching.

What we want to say in Taiwan is that if something happens in Taiwan, it will change the world, Bothorel told reporters. This is why we have, for example, a French military vessel in the China Sea last week. We consider that the freedom to travel, to move around in this space must be preserved.

The Taiwanese military has confirmed that a French navy vessel passed through the middle of the Taiwan Strait last week. However, this did not elicit public protest from the Chinese military.

China had previously sanctioned organizations involved in Tsais’ visit to the United States, including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where his meeting with McCarthy and other members of Congress took place. He also sanctioned US Representative Michael McCaul, the Republican from Texas who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, for his visit to Taiwan.

On Sunday, China launched a rocket carrying a satellite that dropped debris in waters north of the capital Taipei. While the satellite launch had no obvious military purpose, it disrupted travel, delaying flights.

___

AP video journalist Taijing Wu contributed to this report.

Find more AP coverage from the Asia-Pacific region at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-taiwan-strait-china-323b650d9d46838d5f06130274a54392 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related