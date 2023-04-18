US helicopter raid in Syria kills Islamic State leader





BEIRUT (AP) A helicopter raid by US forces in northern Syria on Monday morning killed a senior member of the Islamic State militant group, the US military said.

US Central Command said in a statement that IS leader Abd-al-Hadi Mahmud al-Haji Ali was responsible for planning terrorist attacks in the Middle East and Europe. Two other suspected IS members were killed along with al-Haji Ali who was the target of the raid, CENTCOM said. The statement said no civilians or US soldiers were injured during the operation.

He said the raid was launched after intelligence uncovered an IS plan to kidnap overseas officials as leverage for IS initiatives.

The Syrian White Helmets, a civil defense group operating in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, said it transported two people injured in the raid to a local hospital, which later said they were deceased. A third person was killed when US forces landed for the raid, the White Helmets said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which partners with the US in anti-ISIS operations in northeast Syria, said the operation was launched from a base near the town of Kobani and targeted a military site belonging to a Turkish-backed armed opposition group. , Suqour al-Shamal, in the village of Suwayda in the Jarablus region, near the Turkish border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, initially reported that the raid resulted in the arrest of a senior IS operative and the killing of three people. The US military made no mention of any arrests.

The Observatory said violent clashes took place after the helicopter landed, the first such landing this year.

At least 900 US troops are deployed in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors.

The Islamic State group, which swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of large swaths of territory, was defeated in Syria in 2019, but sleeper cells maintain a presence and periodically mount attacks on military targets and civilians.

