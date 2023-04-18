MG Cyberster to debut at Shanghai Motor Show ahead of UK launch in 2024





its formula. The MG Roadster has been reborn for the electric car era. The famous British brand, now owned by Chinas SAIC, has finally taken off the cover of the new Cyberster. The MG Cyberster will go down in history as one of the best-kept secrets of the past few years thanks to a series of major leaks, but now we can see it in its official glory.

The Cyberster project was first demonstrated on the 2021 Cyberster concept car, but with extensive input from the London-based SAIC advanced design studio headed by Carl Gotham, the Cyberster project took a giant leap forward with this more conservative production version. While decidedly less extreme than the concept, the production Cyberster still has all the hallmarks of a traditional two-seater roadster, only with a very modern powertrain underneath.

MG cyberster design

With a long bonnet, relatively short tail, and a two-seater cabin in between, the traditional roadster’s standard of proportions were certainly met. The electrically folding fabric roof is designed to flow smoothly to the rear deck, providing a secure interior environment as well as keeping the MG Cybersters silhouette clean. A unique and very clever touch is the use of black plastic elements around the rear deck. This tricks the eye and gives the impression that the car’s rear haunches are more extreme than they really are.

The nose takes inspiration from MG’s predecessors, with sleek headlights and light badges juxtaposed with slightly muscular surfaces. Meanwhile, the rear end and controversial taillights are inspired by the graphic representation of the Union Jack flag. Some of the more quirky design elements from the concept, such as the LED strips on the sides of the car, were left out of the production model, but one element that was successfully transferred was the eye-catching scissor doors.

Powertrain and Performance

The MG Cybersters all-electric powertrain will be available in single and twin motor forms and played a large role in determining the overall proportions of the new model. This makes the roadster bigger than any MG roadster before it. A leaked patent application confirms that the vehicle is 4,535mm long, 1,913mm wide and 1,329mm tall, similar to the modern BMW Z4. Standard wheels are 19 inches and there is a high-spec version with 20-inch sets as seen in this image.

The patent leak has also provided some information about the Cybersters mechanical specifications. An entry-level single-motor version comes in at 309bhp, while a second dual-motor model tops the range at 536bhp. These very impressive power numbers are mitigated by the extra weight always associated with battery electric vehicles, as the single-motor Cybersters weigh in at 1,850kg (nearly the same as the BMW M3 Touring), while the dual-motor is expected to top out at 1,985kg. kilogram. Top speed should be around 124 mph.

No specifics about the battery pack were mentioned, but MG claims the Cyberster concept can go 500 miles on a single charge and accelerate from 0-62 mph in under 3 seconds. A production dual-motor car with well over 500bhp could deliver similar figures, but considering modern battery technology, a range of 300+ miles is thought to be realistic.

interior and availability

MG Cyberster models for the Chinese market are expected to have a Tesla-style yolk steering wheel available as an option, but the standard car will instead feature traditional round wheels in a very high-tech, screen-heavy interior.

The overall interior design borrows from many existing sports cars, but includes at least four digital displays. Three of them form a sort of pack of wraparound digital dials, while a fourth touchscreen is set on the dashboard to control features like air conditioning and media.

The new MG Cyberster is scheduled for a European launch in summer 2024, with pricing and full specs yet to be finalized. It will join a rapidly expanding range of Chinese-made electric vehicles from MG and other manufacturers that are increasingly competitive against Korean, Japanese and European rivals.

Arriving with the value proposition we’re usually getting used to from the Chinese manufacturer and the MG brand itself, the Cyberster could prove to be just as innovative and groundbreaking as its famous British sports car predecessor.

