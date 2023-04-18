US arrests two for running secret Chinese police station in New York | Police News





US authorities have arrested two men accused of operating a secret police station in New York on behalf of China.

The US Department of Justice announced the charges at a press conference on Monday, saying Liu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, opened the secret police outpost in Manhattan’s Chinatown. at the beginning of 2022.

Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said the men engaged in a transnational crackdown targeting members of the Chinese diaspora community in New York and elsewhere in the United States at the behest of Beijing. .

Both have been charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Chinese government without informing US authorities, as well as obstruction of justice.

The second charge relates to the men who admitted to deleting correspondence with a Chinese Ministry of Public Security official after they discovered they were under investigation, authorities said.

The secret police station at least provided Chinese citizens with basic Chinese government services, Peace said, adding that that in itself would be against US law without prior approval.

However, he said the station had a more sinister use.

On at least one occasion, a Chinese National Police official ordered one of the defendants, a US citizen who worked at the secret police station, to help locate a Chinese-born pro-democracy activist living in California. , said Peace.

In other words, the Chinese National Police appear to have used the station to track an American resident on American soil.

Authorities said the police station closed in the fall of last year after the men learned they were under investigation.

If convicted, the defendants both face up to five years in prison for conspiracy to act as agents of the Chinese government and up to 20 years for the obstruction charge. They were scheduled to appear in court in Brooklyn later Monday.

Spanish human rights organization Safeguard Defenders said China has dozens of such underground police stations around the world, including in the UK and the US.

In a report released last September, the group said the stations were used to harass, threaten, intimidate and force targets to return to China for persecution.

In October, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said it was investigating reports that the Chinese government had set up illegal police stations in the Netherlands to intimidate dissidents. Beijing called this information absolutely false.

China has previously described foreign outposts as service stations for Chinese people who are overseas and need help with bureaucratic tasks, such as renewing their Chinese driver’s license.

Last month, the Chinese government accused Canada of smearing its reputation after Canadian federal police announced they were launching an investigation into suspected Chinese police stations in the country.

China strictly respects international law and the judicial sovereignty of all countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at the time.

Back in the United States, Monday’s charges were part of a series of actions announced by the US Department of Justice against accused Chinese agents.

The moves come as relations between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly strained over security in the Pacific, alleged espionage activities and Taiwan, among other issues.

US federal authorities also announced two criminal complaints on Monday against 44 people, including 40 Chinese National Police officers.

The accused allegedly carried out a transnational crackdown by targeting American residents whose political opinions and actions are disadvantaged by the [Chinese] government, such as advocating for democracy in [China]said the United States.

In two separate schemes, the individuals created and used fake social media accounts to harass and intimidate Chinese dissidents residing overseas.

A group of officers allegedly worked for the 912 Special Project Working Group, an elite task force responsible for targeting Chinese dissidents around the world, authorities said.

This was done largely by creating thousands of fake personas online to target dissidents with propaganda and threats. Other officers targeted dissidents during online video conferences.

Justice Department official David Newman said the alleged schemes amount to a multi-pronged campaign aimed at expanding the reach and impacts of his authoritarian system in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

